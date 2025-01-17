Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: Marvel Comics, McFarlane Toys, spider-man

New The Amazing Spider-Man #302 Statue Coming Soon from McFarlane

The world of Marvel Comics continues to come to life thanks to McFarlane Toys as they debut a new assortment of iconic statues

Article Summary Explore McFarlane's new Spider-Man statue inspired by The Amazing Spider-Man #302.

Todd McFarlane’s iconic art style is captured in this 1:10 scale collectible.

Pre-orders are open online at McFarlane Toys Store for $29.99.

Includes art card with comic artwork and synopsis for collectors.

Todd McFarlane's time on The Amazing Spider-Man and the launch of his very own series, Spider-Man (1990), helped redefine the wall-crawler for a new generation. So it is no surprise that McFarlane Toys continues to bring the web-slinger to their Marvel Comic statue collection. Now, collectors can swing through the city with ease as a new set of impressive 1/10 statues is on the way, including some from the Toddfather. Issues like The Amazing Spider-Man #302 continued to highlight McFarlane's emphasis on Spidey's physicality on top of emotional depth. After the debut of Venom in issue #300, Spider-Man went back to his signature red and blue suit. From iconic poses, artwork, and those signature lenses, this wall-carling here was back and better than ever.

Todd McFarlane's artwork and stories continued outside of the Amazing series with Spider-Man #1, which launched featuring the "Torment" storyline, with McFarlane's unique art style with unique elements like intricate webs, dynamic poses, and a darker tone. Spidey is now back at McFarlane Toys with yet another Marvel Comics 1/10 statue inspired by artwork from The Amazing Spider-Man #302. This marks the fourth Spidey statue to arrive from McFarlane Toys including a few Autograph variants along with the new Secret Wars #8 1/6 statue. Everything you love about McFarlane's artwork is nicely captured here, with this statue that is getting a $29.99 price tag. Pre-orders are already live online, including McFarlane Toys Store, with a February 2025 release.

Spider-Man (The Amazing Spider-Man #302)

"Peter Parker meets a fellow irradiated hero at a job interview. Who is Wes Cassaday, and how did he gain his abilities? Plus, Spidey runs afoul of Dr. Nero."

Inspired by The Amazing Spider-Man Issue #302.

1:10th Scale Collectible with environmental base and backdrop scene.

Included art card with character artwork on the front, and comic synopsis.

Collect all McFarlane Toys Marvel Collectibles.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!