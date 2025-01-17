Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: Marvel Comics, McFarlane Toys, spider-man
New The Amazing Spider-Man #302 Statue Coming Soon from McFarlane
The world of Marvel Comics continues to come to life thanks to McFarlane Toys as they debut a new assortment of iconic statues
Todd McFarlane's time on The Amazing Spider-Man and the launch of his very own series, Spider-Man (1990), helped redefine the wall-crawler for a new generation. So it is no surprise that McFarlane Toys continues to bring the web-slinger to their Marvel Comic statue collection. Now, collectors can swing through the city with ease as a new set of impressive 1/10 statues is on the way, including some from the Toddfather. Issues like The Amazing Spider-Man #302 continued to highlight McFarlane's emphasis on Spidey's physicality on top of emotional depth. After the debut of Venom in issue #300, Spider-Man went back to his signature red and blue suit. From iconic poses, artwork, and those signature lenses, this wall-carling here was back and better than ever.
Todd McFarlane's artwork and stories continued outside of the Amazing series with Spider-Man #1, which launched featuring the "Torment" storyline, with McFarlane's unique art style with unique elements like intricate webs, dynamic poses, and a darker tone. Spidey is now back at McFarlane Toys with yet another Marvel Comics 1/10 statue inspired by artwork from The Amazing Spider-Man #302. This marks the fourth Spidey statue to arrive from McFarlane Toys including a few Autograph variants along with the new Secret Wars #8 1/6 statue. Everything you love about McFarlane's artwork is nicely captured here, with this statue that is getting a $29.99 price tag. Pre-orders are already live online, including McFarlane Toys Store, with a February 2025 release.
Spider-Man (The Amazing Spider-Man #302)
"Peter Parker meets a fellow irradiated hero at a job interview. Who is Wes Cassaday, and how did he gain his abilities? Plus, Spidey runs afoul of Dr. Nero."
- Inspired by The Amazing Spider-Man Issue #302.
- 1:10th Scale Collectible with environmental base and backdrop scene.
- Included art card with character artwork on the front, and comic synopsis.
- Collect all McFarlane Toys Marvel Collectibles.