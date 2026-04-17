Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro, Marvel Legends | Tagged: hasbro, Marvel Rivals

Moon Knight Joins Hasbro's New Marvel Rivals Marvel Legends Line

Hasbro is expanding their Marvel Legends Gamerverse collection but, bringing the world of Marvel Rivals to life in 6” form

Article Summary Moon Knight joins Hasbro’s Marvel Legends line with his Marvel Rivals video game design in a 6-inch scale.

The figure features two interchangeable capes, ground and airborne display options, and multiple accessories.

Hasbro’s new Marvel Rivals action figures will also include The Punisher, Spider-Man, Luna Snow, Venom, and Jeff the Shark.

Pre-orders for Moon Knight start April 22, 2026, on Hasbro Pulse, with a planned Summer 2026 release.

Moon Knight brings a unique, unpredictable play style to Marvel Rivals that reflects his complex persona. Known for his connection to the Egyptian god Khonshu, Moon Knight blends agility, melee combat, and mystical elements on the battlefield. Moon Knight can engage enemies up close or take them on from a distance with some of his special abilities. Hasbro is now bringing this design of Marc Spector to life as they debut a brand new collection of Marvel Legends figures inspired by the hit game. Marc will get a single release and is set to debut alongside The Punisher, as well as a 2-Pack of Spider-Man & Luna Snow and Venom & Jeff the Shark.

Hasbro has captured Spector's in-game look quite nicely here, and he will come with two different plastic capes. This will also include ground and airborne display options, and he will come with a few accessories, like two batons and his Crescent darts. It is nice to see Hasbro expanding its Gamerverse Marvel Legends line to Marvel Rivals, and fans can expect more of these designs to come to life in the future. Pre-orders for Moon Knight are set to arrive on Hasbro Pulse on April 22, 2026, with a Summer 2026 release date.

Marvel Legends Series – Marvel Rivals: Moon Knight

"Bathed in a luminous aura that pierces the darkness, Moon Knight glides through the night, ready to sear his enemies with his master's sacred Ankhs. Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with the Hasbro Marvel Legends Moon Knight action figure! This collectible 6-inch scale Marvel figure is inspired by the comic book character's appearance in the Marvel Rivals video game."

"Figures are fully articulated with premium design and poseable heads, arms, and legs. This Marvel Rivals action figure set comes with 5 accessories including 2 crescent darts, 2 billy clubs and an alternate moon-shaped cape. Hasbro Marvel action figures' 6-inch scale make them great for displaying in fans' collections."

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