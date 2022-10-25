Life is a Highway with Disney's New Cars Mack Hauler Playset

Cars is back as Lightning McQueen, and Tow Mater make their way across the county with Cars on the Road. This delightful mini-series has been an absolute blast, and it looks like Disney is giving collectors some new collectibles. One of which is McQueen's and Rust-eze race team's carrier, Mack, is back and ready to carry some of your favorite Cars characters. This new playset comes in at 23" long and holds a total of eight pull-back die-cast XRS vehicles. The feature vehicles cover all of the Cars films and will include Lightning McQueen, Cruz Ramirez, Jackson Storm, Sarge, Fillmore, Sheriff, Tow Mater and Ramone. Each of these die-cast cars features its details nicely and even has a pull-back function to gain some extra speed. Mack will feature lights and sound effects as well as a removable haul to give him a nice break. This playset literally carries the Cars franchise on its back and will be a fun addition to any Disney and Pixar fans collection. The mack Hauler Playset set is priced at $89.99, and it can be purchased right here and here.

Mack Hauls All Your Favorite Pixar Cars Characters

"Imaginations rev into high gear with this Cars playset. Mack, the Rust-eze race team's carrier, hauls eight pull-back die cast cars that roll out for endless fun. Playset goes into overdrive with cool lights and sound effects. Mack detaches from his trailer when it's time for action. After the races are won, Lightning McQueen and his friends go back in their trusty carrier until it's time for the next adventure. "

Magic in the details

Includes Mack Carrier and eight pull-back die cast XRS vehicles

Vehicles include Lightning McQueen, Cruz Ramirez, Jackson Storm, Sarge, Fillmore, Sheriff, Tow Mater and Ramone.

Mack features light and sound effects

Vehicles feature pull-back and release function

1:43 Scale

Inspired by Disney and Pixar's Cars movies

The bare necessities

Ages 3+

Requires 3 x AG13 button cell batteries, included

Metal / plastic

Mack: approx. 7" H x 6" W x 23" L

Cars: Up to 4 1/2" L

Packaging: 9" H x 8 5/6" W x 27 1/2" L

Imported