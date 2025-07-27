Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro, Marvel Legends | Tagged: hasbro, Marvel Legends, x-men

Logan Pops His Claws with New Marvel Legends X-Men '97 Figure

San Diego Comic Con is here and that means some brand new reveals are coming off the floor including new Marvel Legends figures

Article Summary Hasbro reveals a new Marvel Legends Logan action figure inspired by X-Men '97 at San Diego Comic Con.

Wolverine first appeared in The Incredible Hulk #180 and became a staple of the X-Men and Marvel lore.

The 6-inch figure features two sets of swappable hands—claws, no claws, and a hand holding playing cards.

The X-Men '97 wave also includes Jubilee, Sunspot, Cable, Emma Frost, and Morph, releasing Fall 2025.

Wolverine first appeared in The Incredible Hulk #180 (1974), with a full debut in issue #181. Introduced as a mysterious Canadian operative with claws and a bad attitude, Logan quickly became one of Marvel's most iconic characters. Created by Roy Thomas, Len Wein, and John Romita Sr., Wolverine features an insane healing factor, adamantium skeleton, and animalistic instincts that set him apart from traditional superheroes. He would finally join a team in Marvel Comics Giant-Size X-Men #1, and his time with them is legendary. He has been part of the team time and time again, including X-Men '97, which revived the fan-favorite cartoon of the '90s.

Now, Logan is coming to Hasbro once again for a new wave of '97 figures from Hasbro as he gets a comfier outfit rather than his previous suited look. Logan receives two sets of swappabela hands with claws and no-claws and a hand of cards. Wave three of these Marvel Legends will also feature Jubilee, Sunspot, Cable, Emma Frost, and Morph. Pre-orders are already live on Hasbro Pulse and other retailers for $24.99 with a Fall 2025 release date.

Hasbro Unveils New Logan Marvel Legends X-Men '97 Figure

"Logan is a gruff mutant with an accelerated healing factor and three retractable adamantium claws on each hand who's seen more wars than he can count. Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with the Hasbro Marvel Legends Marvel's Logan action figure! This collectible 6-inch scale Marvel figure is detailed to look like the character's appearance in Marvel Studios' X-Men '97."





"The figure is fully articulated with premium design and poseable head, arms, and legs. This Marvel action figure set comes with 3 accessories, including alternate hands to display him with or without his claws, or holding a deck of cards. Hasbro Marvel action figures' 6-inch scale make them great for displaying in fans' collections. Reimagine series-inspired scenes on your shelf with Marvel collectibles (each sold separately, subject to availability)."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!