Loki and the Immortal Hulk Arrive at Diamond Select with New Statues

New limited edition Marvel Comics statues are heading our way as Diamond Select Toys reveals their next set of reveals. Starting things off first is a new Skottie Young Loki as the Trickster God gets animated once again. Coming in at just 3,000 pieces, this comic book accurate design stands 4" tall and is loaded with color. The cel-shading on this statue really stands out and will be a nice statue to add to any Marvel fan's Skottie Young collection. Be sure to also check out some of the other animated statues also coming soon, like Apocalypse, Winter Soldier, and even Scarlet Witch.

Loki is not the only statue that Diamond Select Toys has revealed as The Immortal Hulk is smashing his way on in with an incredible 11.5" tall statue. His Immortal designs come to life right off the pages from Marvel Comics with him being loaded with great detail that fans will appreciate. From intense muscle tone to his ripped base and shorts, this Hulk is a beauty and will be a perfect fit for any Hulk collection. Both Loki and Hulk Diamond Select Toys statues are set to release in September, with Loki found here for $49.99 and Hulk here for $119.99.

"Gentle Giant Ltd. Release! The Trickster God has been de-aged in comics before, but not like this! Captured in the Young Marvel style by artist Skottie Young, this approximately 4" resin statue of the smooth-talking Asgardian, Loki, features comic-accurate paint applications and is limited to only 3,000 pieces. It comes packaged with a numbered certificate of authenticity in a full-color box."

"He cannot be stopped! The Immortal Hulk is now the newest Gallery diorama from Diamond Select Toys! Depicting the horrifically powerful hero in full charge, based on his most recent comic book appearances, this approximately 11.5" PVC diorama comes packaged in a full-color window box. Designed by Caesar, sculpted by Alterton!"