Lord of the Rings Witch King of Angmur Has Arrived at Iron Studios

It is an incredible time to be a Lord of the Rings, as there is plenty of new content to please fans. Up first, we have the biggest elephant in the room with Amazon Prime's Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power. We are traveling back in time to see some pretty remarkable LOTR lore and the creation of the Rings. This story is going to be big, and it looks like Amazon did not spare any expense here. For LOTR gamers, we are at last getting the new Lord of the Rings: Gollum game as the delayed game is finally heading to consoles. Fans will witness a new journey featuring everyone's chaotic creature Gollum as he chases after his one and only precious. These are just the tip as we have plenty of new collectibles dropping, just like the new one that was revealed by Iron Studios for Sideshow Con.

The Witch-King of Angmar is back and from the Lord of the Rings franchise as he hunts for the One Ring. This Ringwraith is also known as the Lord of the Nazgûl, and is the leader of the Nazgûl who is currently hunting our favorite Hobbits. This deadly warrior was also one of Sauron's second-in-command during the Second and Third Ages for those Lord of the Rings lore fans. Iron Studios did a remarkable job with the detail here capturing his cloak and armor design nicely. All of the sinister and eerie detail is there, making this a must own limited edition statue for fans. The 10" tall Witch-King of Angmar statue is currently available for purchase for Sideshow Con Registries right here.

"Sideshow and Iron Studios are proud to announce the latest from the Art Scale 1:10 line – Witch-King of Angmar! From The Lord of the Rings, the Witch-King of Angmar1:10 Art Scale Statue is hand-painted. Don't miss your chance to add this limited edition statue to your Lord of the Rings collection!"

The Witch-King of Angmar 1:10 Art Scale Statue features:

Limited edition statue

Based on original movie references from Lord of the Rings

Made in polystone

Hand painted