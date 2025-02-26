Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, marvel, x-men

Marvel Comics LEGO X-Men X-Mansion – Definitely A Good Guy

We step into the Marvel Universe once more with LEGO as we start our next build with the X-Men X-Mansion, covering the history of mutantkind.

Article Summary Explore the iconic LEGO X-Men X-Mansion with 3,093 pieces and classic minifigures like Wolverine and Cyclops.

Uncover Cyclops's legacy as a leader and his iconic '90s costume from X-Men: The Animated Series.

Dive into the lab level featuring Wolverine's Adamantium X-Ray and a compact Cerebro setup.

Experience intricate details and Easter eggs in each room, enhancing the Marvel universe's depth.

Mutatis Mutantis! We are back with even more coverage for our latest LEGO Marvel Comics build as things get Uncanny with the X-Men. The X-Mansion is currently building build, as this 3,093 piece set is going strong as we already have finished one section of the first floor. So far, we have built Wolverine, Professor X, and Jean Grey minifigures, along with a brick-built Sentinel, who is ready for some destruction. As we continue, another core member of the X-Men has arrived as Cyclops, bringing his sweet 90s costume to LEGO form. Cyclops (Scott Summers) is one of the most iconic X-Men who first appeared in X-Men #1 in 1963 and was created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby.

As the team's first field leader, Cyclops was trained by Professor X to harness his optic blasts, which he can only control with the help of his ruby quartz lenses. Over the years, Scott has faced immense personal and professional challenges, like the discovery of Jean Grey's clone Madelyn Pryor, their child, leadership conflicts with Wolverine, and the ongoing fight for acceptance from humanity. Scott is now basting his way onto the scene with a sweet LEGO minifigure that faithfully features his more popular design, as seen in X-Men: The Animated Series. We move on to build Lab Level 01, which seems to be a medical area, as we see an Adamantium X-ray for Wolverine.

That is not all, though, as it appears that LEGO has also included Cerebro in this set, which is also located in this bite-size laboratory. Cerebro is a powerful computer system in Marvel Comics that is used by Professor X and the X-Men to detect and locate mutants all over the world. First introduced in X-Men #7 back in 1964, this machine enhances the psychic abilities of any telepath that wears it, including Charles Xavier, Jean Grey, and Emma Frost. LEGO has seemingly found a few mutants here with some of the included stickers that have captured some of the world's mutant activity. Easter eggs like this really take these LEGO Marvel sets up a notch, along with all of the intricate brick-built details. Unlike the Avengers Tower or Sanctum, this set is more compact, so a lot of tiny details are featured in each room, making each room a mini replica. As we finish the lab, the weather picks up, which leads us to our next mutant, Storm.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!