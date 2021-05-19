Hasbro Announces Marvel Legends Replica Iron Man Nano Gauntlet

Relive the climactic moment from the end of Avengers: Endgame as Hasbro reveals their newest Marvel Legends replica. Iron Man's Nano Gauntlet comes to life as Hasbro celebrates the Infinity Saga with their newest creation. Unlike previous Infinity Gauntlet releases, this one seems to feature flexible elements around the fingers. This will allow collectors to recreate the iconic "I am Iron Man" scene from Endgame and snap your fingers. The Nano Gauntlet will also have removable Infinity Stones that will also light up when put into the gauntlet. Hasbro has also incorporated lights and sound to bring this legendary weapon to life and puts it into the hands of Marvel collectors. The Marvel Legends Series Iron Man Nano Gauntlet from Hasbro is priced at $124.99 and set to release in November 2021. Pre-orders are already live, and Avengers can secure theirs here for their growing Marvel Studios collections.

"With over 80 years of entertainment history, Marvel has become a cornerstone of fan collections around the world. With the Marvel Legends Series, fan favorite Marvel Comic Universe and Marvel Cinematic Universe characters are designed with premium detail and articulation for posing and display in collections. Desperate heroes. Six Stones. One chance to save the universe. Bring one of the most powerful weapons in the Marvel Universe to life with this premium Iron Man Nano Gauntlet Articulated Electronic Fist from the Marvel Legends series. Wield the power of the Infinity Stones and imagine saving the entire universe with just a snap of your fingers. At 18 inches tall, this electronic fist features flexible finger articulation, lights, and sounds, including movie-inspired Snap! and 6 removable light-up Infinity Stones."

Includes: right-handed gauntlet, 6 Infinity Stone accessories, and instructions

Premium Marvel Legends Series roleplay item in 1:1 full scale, right-handed design

Re-create the iconic scene from Marvel Studios' Avengers: Endgame with the authentic Iron Man Nano Gauntlet complete with glowing detachable Infinity Stones and movie-inspired snap! sound FX

Infinity Stones feature pulsating glow light effects in red, purple, blue, orange, yellow, and green

Open Hand Display Mode ideal for display in your Marvel Legends collection

Premium Roleplay Gauntlet features movie-accurate sculpting, details, and 5 flexible articulated fingers

Scale: 1:1 scale, 18 in / 45.8 cm