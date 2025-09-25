Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro, Marvel Legends | Tagged: hasbro, Marvel Legends

Marvel Legends Showcase – Take Flight with Archangel and X-Force

We step into the world of Marvel Comics once again as they take a look at some of the new Legends figures hitting shelves from Hasbro

Article Summary Explore Archangel’s transformation from classic X-Men hero to the formidable X-Force Horseman of Death

Discover the rich comic history behind Archangel and his pivotal role in the X-Force lineup

Get details on Hasbro's latest X-Force Marvel Legends Archangel figure, with new heads and wing accessories

Find out how this release connects to other X-Force Legends figures like X-23, Warpath, Deadpool, and Wolverine

Archangel, originally known as Warren Worthington III, is one of the more compelling characters in Marvel Comics. Created by writer Stan Lee and artist Jack Kirby, Warren first appeared as Angel in X-Men #1 in 1963. He was initially portrayed as a wealthy, handsome mutant with large feathered wings that granted him the power of flight. However, his character evolved dramatically over the years, particularly after a pivotal transformation by the villain Apocalypse, who turned him into Archangel.

This darker persona came about when Apocalypse captured Warren and subjected him to brutal experiments. His natural wings were replaced with razor-sharp metallic ones, along with the ability to use deadly plasma blasts from them. Archangel would become one of the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse as the Horseman of Death, going against the X-Men during this iconic and fan-favorite comic arc. After the defeat of Apocalypse, Warren would stay Archangel, and with X-Force, his more aggressive tendencies were welcomed for their Black Ops missions. Hasbro nicely brought Archangel to life with their latest X-Force Marvel Legends figure, who is a welcome addition to any X-Men fan's collection.

Archangel is featured on that standard Marvel Legends body and is featured in that signature black and grey X-Force suit. Warren will come with two impressive swappable heads, an extra pair of wings, and two plasma effects. His metal wings are nicely captured here and are articulated in a unique curved way, but some nice aerial poses can be captured. Archangel follows the release of the X-23 & Warpath (X-Force) 2-Pack and is joined by the already released X-Force Deadpool and Wolverine figures. This is a nice start to any X-Force collection, and hopefully, a few more members will join in the future or at least some updated releases. X-Men and Archangel fans can purchase this figure right now online, so be sure to get one while you can.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!