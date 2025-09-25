Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro, Marvel Legends | Tagged: hasbro, Marvel Legends

Marvel Legends Showcase – X-23 Shows Her Claws with X-Force

We step into the world of Marvel Comics once again as they take a look at some of the new Legends figures hitting shelves from Hasbro

Article Summary X-23, Wolverine's female clone, returns in Marvel Legends with her iconic X-Force black-and-gray costume.

Hasbro delivers upgraded sculpt, heads, and accessories for X-23, enhancing detail over previous releases.

Figure reflects X-23's role in the 2008 X-Force comics, a darker, action-focused X-Men offshoot team.

Collectors can get the X-23 & Warpath Marvel Legends 2-Pack now, expanding their X-Force lineup.

X-23, also known as Laura Kinney, made her first appearance in the X-Men: Evolution animated series before transitioning to comics in NYX #3 (published in 2004 by Marvel Comics). Created by Craig Kyle and Christopher Yost, she is a female clone of Wolverine, genetically engineered by a secretive program to replicate Logan's mutant abilities. The experimentation was a success and gave her his healing factor and adamantium claws with some modifications. Unlike Wolverine, Laura has two claws on each hand and one on each foot, giving her a unique, deadlier, and faster combat style. We have seen a few versions of X-23 arriving with Marvel Legends, including an impressive All-New Wolverine version when she took up Logan's mantle after his "death". However, you can never keep a good thing down, and Laura Kinney returned with Hasbro Legends 2-Pack with Warpath.

This updated figure is inspired by her time in X-Force, a darker, more violent branch of the X-Men universe. Unlike the traditional X-Men, who focus on diplomacy and heroism, X-Force is about doing the dirty work behind the scenes, eliminating threats before they grow. Over the years, different versions of X-Force have been led by characters like Wolverine, Cable, and Domino, with members like Deadpool, Warpath, Archangel, Psylocke, and, of course, X-23. She joined during the 2008 relaunch of the series, which was also written by Craig Kyle and Christopher Yost. Laura has received an X-Force figure before, but this version updated her head sculpt, articulation, and details to new levels.

Sadly, she does not get one of the new Marvel Legends female bodies that Hasbro delivered with their Avengers 60th Anniversary Black Widow. This does limit her articulation, but the updated details, swappable heads, and extra hands to help with that. This is a great figure all around, and X-23 surely deserves more time in the spotlight, and it is nice to have more X-Force figures coming to life. We will discuss Warpath next time, and be sure to also add the new X-Force Archangel to complete your team. Collectors can snag up one of these Marvel Legends 2-Packs right now through Hasbro Pulse.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!