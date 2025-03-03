Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: hasbro, Marvel Comics

Marvel Legends X-Force Archangel Revealed by Hasbro at NTYF 25'

New York Toy Fair 2025 debuted this past weekend and Hasbro had new two Marvel Legends releases up their sleeve for the event

Article Summary Hasbro unveils Marvel Legends X-Force Archangel at New York Toy Fair 2025.

Archangel features swappable heads, extra hands, and energy blasts for wings.

Pre-order the Fan Channel exclusive figure for $39.99 on March 6.

Articulated 6-inch scale figure inspired by Marvel’s X-Force comics.

Hasbro gave Marvel Legends fans some surprise at the New York Toy Fair 2025 this past weekend. One of which was a brand new member of the X-Force with Archangel, which follows the debut of their new Warpath & X-23 Marvel Legends 2-Pack. During his time with X-Force, Warren Worthington III, formerly Angel, fully embraced his dark transformation as Archangel. Once an honored member of the X-Men, Warren's life took a tragic turn when Apocalypse transformed him into one of his Four Horsemen.

This stripped away his angelic feathered wings with darker and more lethal metal ones. He would break free from Apocalypse's control but would have to fight his darker and more violent urges, which X-Force would soon help him with. The fury of Archangel now comes to life with an impressive Marvel Legends figure that captures his sleek black and white design. He will come with two swappable heads, an extra pair of hands, and energy blasts for his wings. This release will be a Fan Channel exclusive for $39.99 and pre-orders arrive on March 6 1 PM EST including at Hasbro Pulse.

Marvel Legends Series X-Force Archangel

(HASBRO | Ages 4 and Up | Approx. Retail Price: $39.99 | Pre-Order on March 6 at 1PM ET at Fan Channel retailers and Hasbro Pulse; available Summer 2025). Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with the Hasbro Marvel Legends Archangel X-Force figure! This collectible 6-inch scale Marvel figure is detailed to look like the character from Marvel's X-Force comics."

"Archangel action figure is fully articulated with premium design and poseable head, arms, and legs. This Horseman of Apocalypse action figure set comes with 11 accessories, including 2 alternate hands, alternate head, flechette feather blades that attach to poseable wings. Hasbro Marvel action figures' 6-inch scale make them great for posing and displaying in fans' collections. Pose Archangel taking flight and reimagine X-Force, X-Men, and X-Factor comics-inspired scenes on your shelf with Marvel Legends action figures and Marvel collectibles."

