NECA Debuts New Predator 2: City Hunter Poster Series Figure

The concrete jungle awaits as NECA reveals their new Predator 2: City Hunter Poster Series 7” scale figure

Features cel-shaded gray-and-red deco, a skull with spine, a spear, and swappable hands for dynamic display.

Includes a wall-mountable gargoyle base, letting collectors recreate the movie’s iconic poster scene.

Pre-orders open now for $49.99, with the Predator 2 City Hunter Poster Series figure set for a Q4 2026 release.

The concrete jungle awaits as NECA has unveiled its next Poster Series action figure. Predator 2 is a 1990 sci-fi action film directed by Stephen Hopkins and a sequel to the 1987 original Predator. Set in Los Angeles during a brutal heatwave, the story follows Lieutenant Mike Harrigan as he investigates a series of grisly murders. These killings are revealed to be the work of the new City Hunter, who has entered the city to hunt humans for sport. The film expanded the Predator mythology, showcasing its advanced technology, invisibility, deadly combat skills, and its long history of contact with humans.

NECA now brings the City Hunter back with a brand new 7" scale figure, inspired by the film's 1990 poster. The Predator features a gray-and-red cel-shading design that faithfully captures the artwork on the poster. He will come with a skull with spin, a spear, swappable hands, and a brand new gargoyle base. This base can be attached to the wall, which is a nice touch, with everything coming in themed packaging. Pre-orders are already live for the City Hunter Predator 2 Poster Series figure for $49.99 with a Q4 2026 release.

NECA – Predator 2: City Hunter Poster Series Figure

"Celebrate the 35th anniversary of Predator 2 with this City Hunter Predator action figure from NECA's Poster Series line! Inspired by the theatrical poster from the infamous 1990 sequel, this Predator figure features intricate deco that brings the look of the original poster art to life. For the first time ever, this collectible comes with a skyscraper gargoyle base, where the Predator stealthily perches as he surveys Los Angeles on the hunt for his next worthy prey."

"Display it your way: mount it on the wall using the hole on the back of the base or showcase it with the included stand for shelf display. Accessories include alternate interchangeable hands, a spear, and a skull with spine. Packaged in a deluxe, poster-style window box, the 7-inch scale figure is posed to perfectly replicate the film's unforgettable poster art."

