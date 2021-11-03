Marvel's Eternals Comes to RockLove with New Collaborative Jewelry

Eternals arrives in theaters this Friday, and RockLove are here to give fans their first replica from the film. RockLove has revealed their brand new Unimind bracelet that's a unique design with astronomical glyphs that comes right off the screen. Not much is known about the Unimind just yet, but Eternals fans will know more once they finally see this film. Three different sizes will be offered to fans allowing the bangle to slide on a nice variety of collectors' wrists. RockLove really does an incredible job giving fans Marvel Universe inspired journey, and it really shows here. Once the movie finally hits, and I'm curious if we will see more replicas arise from the film after it premieres. Either way, this will be a necessary collectible or any Marvel fans replica collection or for a gift for Eternal fans this holiday season. The Marvel Studios Eternals Unimind bracelet is priced at $99.99 and can be purchased right now and here.

"Created in collaboration with Marvel Studios and inspired by the actual prop prominently worn in Marvel's Eternals. Handcrafted in durable artisan brass with a distressed finish offset by blackened details and contrasting copper, the Unimind Bracelet accurately reflects the potent astronomical glyphs as seen on-screen. Fashioned as a flat bangle with the unique curved cut-out shape seen in the movie, deeply engraved patterns are antiqued for contrast and continue all the way around the 10mm wide bracelet. Bangle slides over the hand – available in three sizes."

"Sizing: – There are a few ways to measure your bangle size. If you already own a bangle, measure the inner diameter and choose the size that is closest to what you already know to fit."

Unisex Size Small: 56mm inner diameter

Unisex Size Medium: 64mm inner diameter

Unisex Size Large: 70mm inner diameter

