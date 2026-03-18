Posted in: Collectibles, Mattel | Tagged: jurassic world, mattel

New Jurassic World Hammond Collection Dilophosaurus Figure Debuts

The park is open once again as Mattel is back with some brand new 3.75" Jurassic World Hammond Collection dinosaurs

The Dilophosaurs in Jurassic Park are one of the most memorable and deceptive dinosaurs in the original film. At first glance, they appear relatively small and almost harmless compared to the other dinosaurs. However, this illusion quickly shatters when they reveal their distinctive frill and venom-spitting ability. The scene involving Dennis Nedry showcases their true danger as he underestimates the dinosaur, which leads to his demise. The Dilophosaurs would return in other films, such as Dominion and the newest film, Jurassic World Rebirth.

Mattel is now bringing back this updated version of the dinosaur with a new Hammond Collection figure, featuring its new design. From its tan deco and orange frill, this meat-eater is ready to hunt once ago and will come fully articulated. Just like the Jurassic Park figure, Mattel has included swappable frills showing both closed and open designs. These figures are perfect as a single purchase or building a pack, just like in Dominion. Pre-orders are not live just yet, but they should arrive soon with a Summer 2026 release.

Jurassic World Hammond Collection Dilophosaurus

"This Jurassic World Dilophosaurus dinosaur action figure expands the Hammond Collection. Named for the Jurassic Park founder, this line celebrates the thrills and adventure of the Jurassic World franchise and sets a new quality standard for dinosaur collectibles. The deluxe design of the Dilophosaurus includes articulated joints and photo-realistic eyes. It comes with an extra head, so it can be posed with the frill folded or action-ready with the frill expanded."

This Dilophosaurus features premium design and details like photo-realistic eyes. Two swappable heads allow for posing demurely with frill folded, or strike-ready with frill expanded.

With authentic colors and textures matching Jurassic World Rebirth and articulated joints for posing, this figure is ready for the spotlight in displays, photography or video.

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