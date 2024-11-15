Posted in: Collectibles, Hiya Toys | Tagged: hiya toys, The Walking Dead

Hiya Debuts New The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Lived Rick Grimes

Hiya Toys is back with a new 1/18 scale addition to their The Walking Dead collection with The Ones Who Lived Rick

Article Summary Hiya Toys unveils a 1/18 scale Rick Grimes figure from The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Lived series.

Rick Grimes returns, armed and dangerous, ready to challenge the Civic Republic Military organization.

New figure features Andrew Lincoln's likeness and comes with various accessories and interchangeable hands.

Pre-orders are live for Rick Grimes figure, set for release in Q2 2025, priced at $24.99.

Hiya Toys is returning to the apocalypse as they unveil their latest 1/18 figure from The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Lived. This spinoff series continues the story of what happened to Rick Grimes and Michonne continuing her search for him. Rick has been taken by the Civic Republic Military (CRM), a mysterious organization that is surely up to no good. However, with his family back in Alexandria on the line, he puts his time and effort into rising up the ranks to better change the organization he is now. Now, Rick Grimes is back and ready to bring the whole thing down with a new 4" tall figure that is high detailed and featured the likeness of Andrew Lincoln. As for accessories, he will come with a rifle, pistol, axe, and a variety of hands. Return to the world of The Walking Dead with this impressive new figure that is priced at $24.99. The Ones Who Lived Rick Grime is set for a Q2 2025 release, and pre-orders are already live.

The Walking Dead The Ones Who Lived Rick

"Rick and Michonne, two lovers who once loved each other, were separated by fate in the last phase of an age, but now they are fighting for survival in different places. They face the dual threats of zombies and humans. In the last phase of an age, can they find each other and seek themselves?"

"Featuring multiple joints, utilizes a design supporting extensive articulation, allowing enthusiasts to recreate a variety of action poses from the series. Additionally includes a randomly selected exclusive stand from four different appearances, replicating scenes of scattered bodies remains and muddy grounds, providing an immersive experience of the most thrilling bloodbath!"

