Mattel Debuts First Ever CarbonNeutral Matchbox Vehicle

Mattel has announced that they will be moving all of their Matchbox cars, playlets, and packaging to be environmentally friendly by 2030. This is part of their new Drive Toward a Better Future program giving collectors great products but featuring 100% recycled, recyclable, and bio-based plastic materials. Kicking things off first is the first die-cast vehicle made from 99% recycled materials and is certified CarbonNeutral. The Matchbox Tesla Roadster features the slim design of the iconic car and uses a now windowed styled package. This is a change in the right direction, and it all starts here with the Tesla Roadster, and fans can read more about the change here. Be on the lookout for new environment friend Matchbox collectibles from Mattel as they attempt to help the world one collectible at a time.

"Mattel announced Drive Toward a Better Future, its product roadmap to make all Matchbox die-cast cars, playsets and packaging with 100% recycled, recyclable or bio-based plastic by 2030. This is in line with Mattel's goal to achieve 100% recycled, recyclable or bio-based plastic materials across all its products and packaging by 2030. To illustrate these principles, Mattel is unveiling the Matchbox Tesla Roadster, its first die-cast vehicle made from 99% recycled materials and certified CarbonNeutral®*. The Matchbox Tesla Roadster will be available starting in 2022."

The reimagined broader Matchbox brand includes new product lines and packaging that feature:

More environmentally friendly and innovative materials across vehicles, playsets and packaging

Enhanced consumer recycling through product design and packaging labeling

An overall eco-friendly themed approach to play, with more e-vehicle product offerings and e-vehicle chargers in fuel station playsets

"Since the inception of the modern-day die-cast car nearly 70 years ago, Matchbox has been using design and innovation to connect kids with the real world around them through play," said Roberto Stanichi, Global Head of Vehicles at Mattel. "Matchbox is committing to using 100% recycled, recyclable or bio-based plastic materials to do our part in addressing the environmental issues we face today, and empower the next generation of Matchbox fans to help steer us towards a sustainable future."

"Fans will see the Matchbox commitment realized through products with zero-plastic packaging, using Forest Stewardship Council® (FSC)-certified content in the paper and wood fiber materials, on shelf starting now. The first die-cast vehicle to have zero-plastic packaging includes the popular Matchbox Power Grabs® assortment featuring a variety of licensed and original 1:64 scale Matchbox die-cast vehicles, while an EV-themed five-pack is now available with a paper foam inner tray. "

Posted in: Collectibles, Mattel | Tagged: matchbox, mattel, tesla