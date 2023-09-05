Posted in: Collectibles, Disney Parks and Stores | Tagged: disney, marvel, spider-man

Swing into Action with Disney's Spider-Man Nanotech Web-Shooters

Disney is back with some delightful and marvelous new replicas from the MCU including some nanotech web-shooters from Spider-Man

In the world of superheroes, there are only a few gizmos and gadgets that are iconic. One of which is Spider-Man's web shooters, which help him swing through the city, stop bad guys with ease, and even get him out of tricky situations. Well, shopDisney is allowing collectors to get a hand on their own as they unveiled new replicas inspired by his appearance in Spider-Man: Homecoming. After the events of the Civil War, this was Spidey's big break and brought him directly into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. These meticulously crafted replicas show off Peter Park's skill as a scientist with a sleek and modern design. They will have a light-up effect by projecting the Spider Symbol and will even come with a themed base to display. Step into the world of the Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man with these remarkable replicas that Disney did a fantastic job crafting. Spidey fans can bring these beauties home for $99.99; they can be bought now and are found right here and probably at Disney Parks as well.

Replica Spider-Man Nanotech Web-Shooters Are Here

"Equip your Spider-Man with the very latest gadget in the form of this pair of Nanotech Web-Shooters. The sturdy and detailed replica wrist guards feature light-up elements with sound effects, plus they project Spider-Man symbols onto any surface. In addition, the two web-shooters can be attached to the included stand."

Magic in the details

Set includes two Nanotech Web-Shooters with base

Press button to open up hinged web-shooters for easy on and off

Flexible extension with palm button on the end

Press palm button to activate lights and sounds

Hold down palm button to activate projector

Projects red Spider-Man symbol

Press and hold red switch to alternate between two different web slinging sounds

Detailed circuitry molded into inner rubber sleeves of metal web-shooters

Web-shooters slide over angled arms of base

