Mattel Reveals SDCC Jurassic Park Ray Arnold Exclusive Figure Set

Mattel has already started revealed their SDCC 2021 exclusives as they kicked things off with Sgt. Slaughter as part of their WWE line. This time things get a little prehistoric with the new Jurassic Park Final Scene Ray Arnold collectible. Coming in as part of their 3.75" figure line, Ray Arnold is packaged with a Velociraptor in the generation scene from the film. Samuel L. Jackson's character will feature a removable bloody arm to showcase his fatal attack from the creature. The packaging is fully loaded with awesome Mattel engineering with lights and sounds to really add the eerie nature of the Jurassic Park franchise. The SDCC Jurassic Park Final Scene Ray Arnold figure set will be priced at only $25 and is set to release here on July 22. Stay tuned for more Mattel reveals throughout the week and set those alarms to bring home one of these beauties.

Jurassic Park Final Scene Ray Arnold (SRP: $25)

Fans would give their right arm for this special collector pack. It imagines the memorable moment viewers never got to see in the Jurassic Park movie — as Chief Engineer John Raymond 'Ray' Arnold heroically heads to the maintenance shed to reboot the power.

Capturing this tragic moment that lives only in the imagination, the pack includes a highly posable 3.75-inch (9.5-cm) action figure of Arnold with removable arm within the maintenance shed setting.

The 2.4-inch (6.1-cm-cm) tall and 7-inch (17.8-cm) long ferocious-looking Velociraptor figure reminds us how Arnold dies, losing his arm in the process. Sounds and lights heighten the suspense and even the packaging reflects the authentic setting of the scene. Makes a great gift for collectors, especially Jurassic Park fans! Colors and decorations may vary.

Product will be for sale on Mattel Creations , Mattel's collaboration and direct-to-consumer platform, on Thursday, July 22 at 9am PST / 12pm EST.