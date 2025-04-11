Posted in: Collectibles, Mattel | Tagged: barbie, lebron james, mattel

Mattel Unveils First Barbie Kenbassadors Doll with LeBron James

The year of Ken is upon us as Mattel has announced their new Barbie Signature LeBron James Kenbassadors Doll

Mattel is putting Ken front and center in 2025 with the new Barbie Signature "Kenbassadors" line—a bold and playful celebration of Ken's ever-evolving identity. The Kenbassadors represent a new direction for the Barbie line, one that embraces diversity, humor, and creativity while giving Ken his moment to shine. The success of Ken in the hit Barbie movie has brought and put new eyes on Kendom, and the first Kenbassador figure is here. NBA legend LeBron James is leading the charge as this activist, philanthropist, and champion has arrived.

Standing 12" tall, this Ken is here to support the LeBron James Family Foundation, his nonprofit that is dedicated to assisting the inner-city youth. LeBron features an elegant yet fashionable streetwear style with a removable jacket, headphones, sunglasses, and a hat. Each Kenbassador will come with a Certificate of Authenticity and is featured in a windowed box with a mighty $75 price tag. Pre-orders arrive on April 14 at 12:01 AM EST on Mattel Creations.

Barbie Signature LeBron James Kenbassadors Doll

"We're thrilled to introduce LeBron James as the first doll in our Kenbassadors line. He's a true leader—an activist, philanthropist, and champion for others both on and off the court. A changemaker and tastemaker, this LeBron James Ken doll embodies his signature elevated streetwear style while proudly representing the LeBron James Family Foundation, his nonprofit dedicated to empowering inner-city youth with the tools they need to succeed in life."

Barbie Signature® Kenbassadors™ Doll

Doll Designer: Javi Meabe

Packaging Designer: Charis Ceniroz

Label: Black

Face Sculpt: LeBron James

Body Type: Ken Tall

Includes Certificate of Authenticity

"Doll cannot stand alone. Doll stand included. Colors and decorations may vary. Purchase limits subject to change at the sole discretion of Mattel."

