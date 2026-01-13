Posted in: Collectibles, Mattel | Tagged: masters of the universe, mattel

Mattel Unveils Masters of the Universe Origins Great Black Wizard

Clear your shelves and expand your Masters of the Universe collection with some brand new and exclusive Origins figures from Mattel

Article Summary Mattel introduces the Masters of the Universe Origins Great Black Wizard as a Club Grayskull exclusive figure

This deep-cut character hails from vintage MOTU mini-comics and ancient packaging lore from the 1980s

The action figure features 20+ points of articulation and comes with a helmet, cloak, staff, and sword

Collectible packaging and a mini-comic expand the Great Black Wizard's backstory for MOTU fans

Mattel has just revealed their latest Club Grayskull exclusive figure with the Masters of the Universe: Origins Great Black Wizard. The Great Black Wizard is a deep‑cut character that celebrates the earliest roots of the He‑Man franchise, bringing a mysterious sorcerer from Eternia's past into physical form for the first time. Inspired by 1980s mini‑comics and long‑teased packaging lore, the Great Black Wizard is a powerful, ancient warlock who predates Skeletor's rise and helped shape Preternia's magical history.

This new Masters of the Universe: Origins figure brings this lore to life with an impressive figure featuring a fresh sculpt and over 20 points of articulation. The Great Black Wizard will come with a nice selection of accessories, including a helmet and cloak that can both be removed. Other accessories will include a staff, a sword, and a mini-comic that will help expand the story for Masters of the Universe collectors. Mattel was sure to give this new release some special packaging, and the Great Black Wizard is already up for purchase on Mattel Creations for $31.99.

Masters of the Universe Origins Great Black Wizard

"From the depths of MOTU lore and Preternia comes a new evil to contend with. The Great Black Wizard is a villainous sorcerer previously only teased on packaging artwork. Originally concepted by Axel Gimenez, this warlock's first time in the spotlight is as a members-only figure that highlights the strength of his magic and his fighting prowess. With a massive sword in one hand and a Shaping Staff in the other, dressed head to toe in battle armor, this skull-faced wizard is a truly daunting foe."

Masters of the Universe Origins™ Great Black Wizard™ Action Figure

5.5 inches tall with 20+ points of articulation

Comes with a removable cape, golden Shaping Staff, and a sword

Also includes a mini-comic that expands his backstory

Collectible packaging reflects the power and evil intents of this sorcerer

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!