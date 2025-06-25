Posted in: Collectibles, Mattel | Tagged: masters of the universe, mattel, sdcc, tmnt

Mattel Unveils SDCC TMNT of Grayskull Skele-Shredder Exclusive Figure

Mattel Creations is ready for San Diego Comic Con 2025 with a brand new selection of limited edition collectibles like TMNT

Figure fuses Skeletor and Shredder, with three swappable heads and a samurai-inspired villain design.

Features 16 points of articulation, battle throne, unique weapons, and an exclusive mini comic included.

Skele-Shredder launches July 24 at SDCC and Mattel Creations for $45; a must-have TMNT x MOTU collectible.

Mattel's Turtles of Grayskull is a colorful and long-awaited crossover between two legendary universes. Worlds collide as characters from Masters of the Universe and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles join forces against a common enemy. Launched in January 2024, this Origins-style line equips the four TMNT brothers (Leonardo, Donatello, Raphael, Michelangelo) with Eternian battle armor and weapons, while iconic MOTU figures like He-Man have seen new armor and even Mutagen Mutation forms. However, true villainy arrives at SDCC 2025 as Mattel unveils their limited edition Turtles of Grayskull Skele-Shredder figure.

This TMNT x MOTU hybrid figure captures both the dark powers of Skeletor and Shredder with swappable heads, a variety of weapons, and a samurai-inspired design. Standing 5.5" tall, this figure has 16 points of articulation and comes in a themed TMNT x Master of the Universe hexagonal box with slip cover and mini comic. Unite two iconic franchises for one big bad with the Turtles of Grayskull Skele-Shredder, who is priced at $45. Skele-Shredder is set for a July 24 release directly at SDCC and on Mattel Creations at 12 PM EST

TMNT x MOTU – Turtles of Grayskull Skele-Shredder (SDCC 25')

"Skele-Shredder is not just a figure; he's the ultimate embodiment of evil. Our terrifying hybrid captures the essence of Shredder's martial prowess and Skeletor's dark magic. The result is an intricate mix of Shredder's armor and Skeletor's skeletal, mystical aesthetics. Each interchangeable head marks a different phase of the Ooze mutation: one for Shredder, one for Skeletor, and one for the fully fused Skele-Shredder."

Turtles of Grayskull™ Skele-Shredder™ Action Figure

Origins scale 5.5-inch figure with 16 points of articulation

Comes with samurai-inspired throne with removable weapons

Includes three interchangeable heads and bone-and-steel ram staff

Throne holds two banners, representing Skeletor and the Foot Clan

Also comes with all-new mini comic

