Hulk Unleashes the Rage With His New Marvel Select Figure

Fans have been waiting for Diamond Select Toys to release a classic version of the Incredible Hulk, and they have delivered. Labeled as "Immortal Hulk" on the packaging, this rampaging monster is packed with remarkable detail, articulation, and an amazing paint scheme. We were able to detour hands on one of these bad boys from our local comic shop and just had to show off the pure power behind this amazing figure. Like usual, he comes in the usually Marvel Select widowed box, showing you he also comes with a Cosmic Hulk alternative head and an extra set of hands.

This Hulk is massive, standing at roughly 9.75 inches tall, and features 16 points of articulation. Gentle Giant Studios did the sculpt, and it is very well done capturing the muscle definition veins and raw emotion. The green and purple color scheme is a classic design due to its mass; it all just pops. There is no issue at all with this figure; posing him was a joy and his weight and larger feet really help keep him upright. The extra set of hands is great, allowing the collector to display him in some incredible poses with just two simple pairs of hands. The Cosmic Hulk head is an interesting addition to the figure, and I wish we would have received a closed-mouth head to fit other situations. However, if fans can snag up two of these figures, they can have a truly powerful opponent to have the Hulk fight.

Diamond Select Toys did not hold back with this figure, and it is a must-have purchase for any Hulk fan out there. The original green and purple design are legendary and with amazing articulation, sculpts, and rampaging face, it blends perfectly together. The Hulk's enlarged size is not an issue either as he varies in size depending on the writer, story, and adventure he is in. This beast does not hold back, and neither should you when debating on picking one up for yourself. Fans can purchase them right now from a local comic shop here, or they can be found for pre-order here. Do not miss out on adding this green monster to your mighty Marvel collection today!