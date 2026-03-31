Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: McFarlane Toys, warhammer 40k

McFarlane Reveals Infiltrator: Blood Ravens Warhammer 40K Figure

McFarlane Toys enters the war with some brand new 7” scale figures from the legendary world of Warhammer 40K

Article Summary McFarlane Toys unveils a 7-inch Blood Ravens Infiltrator figure from Warhammer 40K: Dawn of War 4.

Highly detailed figure features blood-red armor, gold skull logo, and multiple weapon accessories.

Includes 22 points of articulation, extra hands, bolt carbine, bolt pistol, and removable Power Pack.

Available for pre-order now for $34.99, with additional Warhammer 40K figures coming soon.

An Infiltrator of the Blood Ravens from the Warhammer 40K universe focuses on stealth, intelligence gathering, and surgical strikes. Each of these soldiers is equipped with advanced Mk X Phobos armor and helps disrupt enemy communications and eliminate high-value targets. These Warhammer 40K warriors are not just scouts but hunters of information, often uncovering some of the hidden truths amid the battlefield. The Blood Ravens are now ready for a new mission as they join McFarlane Toys' latest Warhammer 40K 7" figure wave.

Coming in at 7" tall, the Infiltrator: Blood Ravens are featured in their armor from the upcoming Dawn of War 4 game and are packed with detail. This will consist of blood-red armor with a gold skull logo on their chest, along with enough accessories to get the job done. This will consist of two guns, the bolt carbine and bolt pistol, along with extra hands and a removable Power Pack. War arrives at the beginning of April 2026 as pre-orders for the McFarlane Toys Warhammer 40K Blood Raven figures are already live for $34.99. Be sure to check out more Warhammer 40K figures also coming soon from McFarlane with the Space Wolves, and a McFarlane Collector Edition Captain Cyrus

Infiltrator: Blood Ravens (Warhammer 40000: Dawn of War 4)

"The Blood Ravens are a Chapter of Space Marines steeped in mystery. Though their origins are unknown, their courage is undeniable. They are astute warriors, considered in their tactics, who utilise prediction and divination to defeat their foes."

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based off the upcoming Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War 4 video game.

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play.

Includes 2 extra hands, bolt carbine, bolt pistol, removable Power Pack, art card and display base.

Figure is showcased in Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War 4 themed window box packaging.

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