Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: McFarlane Toys, teenage mutant ninja turtles, tmnt

McFarlane Reveals Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Michelangelo Figure

McFarlane Toys is back with their next wave of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Page Punchers figures from the IDW Universe

Step into the ever-evolving world of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles with McFarlane Toys' Page Punchers line, a bold new series of 5-inch scale figures inspired by IDW Publishing's TMNT comics. This line brings the heroes to life with incredible sculpting, detailed comic-accurate designs, and full articulation. Each figure comes with an exclusive Page Puncher Edition comic book reprint, providing collectors not only a figure but also a glimpse into the beloved world of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Wave 1 consisted of Leonardo, Donatello, Shredder, and the Foot Clan, and now Wave 2 is completing the team with Raphael and Michelangelo.

TMNT's Mikey is equipped with a variety of accessories, including nunchucks, an alternate head portrait, extra hands, extra feet, and his quirky pet, Clunk the cat. The included comic takes fans into IDW's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #101, set in New York, showcasing the turtles' newest enemies. The figure and comic will be housed in new Page Punchers-themed blister card packaging, and will look great in the card back for MOC collectors or on the shelf with the rest. Pre-orders are already live on the McFarlane Toys Store for $27.99 with a January 2026 release alongside Raphael, Rocksteady, and Bebop.

Michelangelo (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles)

"Welcome to the new world of TMNT! After the cataclysmic events of TMNT #100, the Turtles find New York City drastically changed—new factions and enemies are on the rise, and allies are in short supply. The Turtles discover that in order to survive they will need to work together like never before!"

Product Features:

5″ scale ultra poseable action figure is based on IDW Publishing Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles artwork

Includes nunchucks, alternate head portrait, 2 extra hands, 2 extra feet and Clunk the cat

Also includes an exclusive "Page Puncher Edition" comic book re-print from IDW Publishing

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turles PAGE PUNCHERS themed blister card packaging

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!