McFarlane Toys Exclusive Tim Drake Robin Pre-orders Arrive on Amazon

McFarlane Toys has finally put up pre-orders for their latest DC Multiverse Gold Label figure. The Gold Label DC Multiverse figure line is usually set as retailers exclusively for Walmart, Target, McFarlane Toys Store, and Amazon. This latest exclusive release arrives at Amazon as Tim Drake is back in his classic Robin suit once again. McFarlane Toys teased this figure a while ago, but finally, pre-orders are live, giving DC Comics collectors a total blast from the past. Tim Drake is back in his classic all-red and black sidekick suit, and he comes with a bow staff. His sculpt is very well done, and the colors on this figure are eye-popping, which is always a plus. I love seeing these classic DC Comics designs from McFarlane Toys, and I hope they continue the trend as there are so many characters we still do not have yet. Tim Drake Robin is priced at $19.99, and pre-orders are live right here with a mid-October 2022 release.

"Growing up in Gotham City can be…complicated. Especially when you're a kid who's obsessed with Batman and Robin. For Tim Drake, learning everything about his favorite superheroes eventually led him down the path of becoming one himself, after he deduced the identities of Bruce Wayne and Dick Grayson. A self-made hero in every sense of the word, Tim took on the role of Robin after attempting to convince Dick Grayson to become Batman's sidekick again following the death of Jason Todd. In Tim's mind, Batman needed a Robin to stay true to himself and his mission. Although Tim didn't intend to take up the mantle for himself, he was more than happy to do what needed to be done."

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based off the DC Multiverse

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Robin is featured in his Red Suit

Robin comes with batarang, Bo staff and base

Included collectible art card with figure photography on the front, and character biography on the back