McFarlane Toys Reveals Batman: The Dark Knight Returns Two-Pack Set

McFarlane Toys seems to really enjoy re-releases as well as multi-pack re-releases, which are good and bad. As a collector, I would prefer the opportunity to get a two figure set or a whole BAF set in one purchase. The biggest issue with this is that McFarlane Toys does not let us know which sets are getting double-packed or a secondary release. When it comes to major wave releases, I would prefer the Funko approach with a list of all the figures coming and who is getting the exclusives. Our newest McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse release is a Batman: The Dark Knight Returns Superman vs. Armored Batman Two-Pack. The same figures return with new repaints and a fun display base to capture their legendary fight. Priced at $41.99, Batman: The Dark Knight Returns fans will be able to find this set in March 2022. Pre-orders are already live for this new repacked 2-pack set right here and be on the lookout for the rest of the wave in stores now.

As a child, Bruce Wayne watched as his parents were brutally killed in Gotham City's Crime Alley. Traumatized by their deaths, he devoted his life to becoming the world's greatest weapon against crime—the Batman! He's a master detective and an expert martial artist, but his greatest weapon is his mind. Batman has a plan for every occasion, as well as high-tech weapons, gadgets, and vehicles to assist him in his relentless pursuit of justice! In the near future, after the Dark Knight comes out of retirement to fight crime once again, Superman is called in by the President to reason with Batman and quell the "ruckus" in Gotham City. Batman, however, has no plans to stop his war on crime. What results is an epic showdown between the two Super Heroes to determine the fate of the Earth"

Product Features

7-inch scale (17.78cm)

Made of plastic

From The Dark Knight Returns comic series

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Highly detailed

Collectable art card with artwork on the front, and character biography on the back

Multipack comes with a base