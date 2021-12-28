McFarlane Toys Reveals DC Comics Endless Winter Build-A-Figure Wave

McFarlane Toys has just revealed their newest DC Multiverse Build-A-Figure wave with the arrival of the Frost King. For fans unaware of the Frost King, He was introduced in 2021 during the DC Comics crossover comic event Endless Winter. Endless Winter was a big Justice League crossover event that was written by Andy Lanning and Ron Marz. The comic event showcases the arrival of Frost King to Earth, who originally attempted to create an eternal winter back in the 10th Century. He was stopped by the heroes in that time, but now he is back again and it is up to the heroes of our time to stop him once again. The comic event introduced us to no interesting DC Comics Endless Winter designs of the Justice League and McFarlane Toys captures that with this line.

Happy Holidays from McFarlane Toys! The Endless Winter Build-a line is coming your way in early 2022! The McFarlane Toys Endless Winter line up will consist of John Stewart, Wonder Woman, Batman, and Black Adam. Batman and Wonder Woman have the biggest design changes with their winter gear, but Black Adam will be a hot figure in this wave. This will mark the first time we are getting Black Adam for the DC Multiverse line, and I will definitely want him for my growing Legion of Doom collection. The Frost King will be created once fans buy all four figures gives DC Comics fans a truly badass villain to add to their growing comic book collection. Fans can find the current DC Multiverse figures right here, and be sure to read the Endless Winter crossover event, which consists of these nine issues. Justice League: Endless Winter #1

The Flash #767

Superman: Endless Winter Special #1

Aquaman (V8) #66

Justice League (V4) #58

Teen Titans: Endless Winter Special #1

Justice League Dark (V2) #29

Black Adam: Endless Winter Special #1

Justice League: Endless Winter #2