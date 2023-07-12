Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged:

McFarlane Toys SDCC Exclusive Fighting the Frozen Mr. Freeze Revealed

McFarlane Toys has even more DC Comics San Diego Comic Con exclusives arriving this year that will be booth exclusives

You can't stop McFarlane Toys as they have yet another San Diego Comic Con 2023 exclusive heading our way. This is yet another convention-only exclusive that will be found only at the DC Booth #4645. Coming out of their recent DC Direct Page Puncher wave, the Batman: Fighting the Frozen Mr. Freeze is back with a new Line Art Variant, giving Freeze a slick absolute zero white and black deco. He will come with his Freeze Gun and will be back in his new suit that seeming comes right off the pages of DC Comics. A McFarlane Toys exclusive comic is also included here telling the Batman: Fighting the Frozen tale, and this version features new artwork compared to the other figures in the wave. This is a very interesting release, and we have seen variants like this before with the Page Punchers Black Adam wave. Prices are unknown at this time, but collectors will only be able to acquire him right at SDCC, and he can be seen here.

Mr.Freeze Fighting the Frozen Line Art SDCC Exclusive

"Theorizing absolute zero experimentation would slow the disease afflicting his wife NORA, MR. FREEZE™ and his beloved bride are accidentally thrust 16,000 years into the past. Seeking to return to their proper century, the frigid fiend attempts to recreate the unintentional circumstances of his time-manipulation experiment, callously unleashing a deadly new ice age upon the surrounding lands. ROBIN™, a brave young warrior from a neighboring tribe, pleads for aide from BATMAN™, the noble leader of the BAT-CLAN. Recognizing the existential threat to their peoples, BATMAN, ROBIN and the stoic BATGIRL™ forge an alliance to stop the criminal king of cold!"

Product Features:

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Mr. Freeze is based on the exclusive included comic designed by McFarlane Toys

Mister Freeze is a line art variant

Included is a collectible comic featuring what the figure is based on, as well as a collectible art card with comic artwork on the front, and character biography on the back

Mr. Freeze includes back pack freeze ray and base

Collect all additional McFarlane Toys DC Page Punchers

