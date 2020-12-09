New Superman and Robin Figures Incoming from McFarlane Toys

The DC Multiverse continues to expand as McFarlane Toys puts up new pre-orders for one of their newest waves of figures. This time we are not looking at Batman but other characters from the DC Universe with a new Superman figure. Coming out of the 2014 DC Comics storyline Superman: Red Son comes the Soviet powered Man of Steel. In an alternate reality, Superman's ship never crash-landed in Kansas but landed in the 1950s Soviet Union switching his allegiance and making him a deadly weapon. Packed with details, this Superman figure will come with alternate hands as well as a display stand allowing collectors to show him off in flight. He will be priced at $24.99, released in March 2021, and fans can find them located here.

For our next figure, there is a new Robin in town as Damien Wayne takes up the newest addition to the bat family. The son of Bruce Wayne has his own sass and deadly agenda after being raised by Talia al Ghul; McFarlane Toys brings this new Robin to life with a special animated look straight from the Teen Titans comic book. This figure specifically is based on the Teen Titans #20 from 2018. Damien Wayne Robin will come with a special batarang throwing star, sword, and a display base. Just like the other figures in this wave, this McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse figure will be priced at $24.99, released in March 2021, and can be found up for pre-order here. Both of these figures will make great figures for your DC Comics collection, so make sure you pre-order them before they sell out.

"In an alternate reality, the rocket ship carrying the infant who would later be known as Superman landed in the midst of the 1950s Soviet Union, rather than Smallville, Kansas. Raised on a collective farm, the last survivor of Krypton grew up and now uses his incredible superpowers as a hero to the Soviet people, fighting a never-ending battle for Stalin and changing the world drastically from what we know."

Product Features:

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figures based off the DC Multiverse

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Superman Red Son figure is based on the Collected Book Superman: Red Son (New Edition) (2014)

Superman comes with alternate hands and flight stand

Included collectable art card with Superman: Red Son artwork on the front, and character biography on the back

"Robin is Batman's protégé and crime-fighting partner. More than just a sidekick, Robin is an accomplished acrobat, a skilled fighter, and a sharp detective in his own right. Through rigorous and constant training, Robin maintains his physical edge, which, along with his knowledge of martial arts, makes him a formidable match for even the most experienced criminals. Although he does not possess any super powers, his discipline, training, and intelligence make him the natural leader of the Teen Titans!"

Product Features:

Damian Wayne as Robin figure is based on the comic book Teen Titans #20 (Comics 2018)

Damian comes with a Batagrang throwing star, sword, and a base

Included collectable art card with Teen Titans #20 artwork on the front, and character biography on the back