Beware the Jurassic World: Rebirth Distortus Rex from Mattel

Take a walk 65 million years ago with a new set of dinosaur collectibles from the Jurassic Park franchise from Mattel

Article Summary Jurassic World: Rebirth (2025) unveils the Distortus Rex, a new terrifying hybrid dinosaur villain.

Distortus Rex features twisted limbs, exaggerated mutations, and a horror-inspired movie design.

Mattel’s Rumble N Rampage Distortus Rex action figure brings the monstrous creature to collectors.

The toy offers interactive attack features and app integration, available now for $49.99 online and in stores.

The upcoming Jurassic World: Rebirth (2025) introduces a terrifying new hybrid: the Distortus Rex. Engineered in secret, this creature blends Tyrannosaurus DNA with other exotic and unstable genetic traits. Unlike the previous Indominus or Indoraptor, the Distortus Rex is less refined, with its mutations being very exaggerated. This malformed, unpredictable apex predator features twisted limbs and an unsettling asymmetry, making it a true horror for the screen. The film's tone leans into horror, and the Distortus Rex perfectly helps capture just that, and Mattel is bringing it to life.

That is right, new Jurassic World: Rebirth collectibles are starting to arrive, and the Distortus Rex is one of them. Say hello to the Rumble N Rampage Distortus Rex, which brings this genetic horror right off the screen. Standing 10" tall and 22" wide, this carnivore is looking for its next meal with swinging arms, head rumble, and chop & roar attack action. Jurassic World collectors can already bring this wicked monstrosity home for $49.99 and can even be found online and on shelves now.

Jurassic World: Rebirth Distortus Rex – Rumble N Rampage Dinosaur

"This authentic Villain1 Dino Rumble 'N Rampage action figure with its distinctive movie-accurate look brings the excitement of Jurassic World Rebirth home with an intimidating head rumble! This villain dinosaur from the movie also has dual motions, with a roar and chomp and a side-to-side upper body arm swipe — it's a total attack! Movable joints and content-accurate design and deco make the Villain1 Dino ready for battle moves and poses."

"Scan the Tracking Code on the dinosaur's foot in the free Jurassic World Play App with a compatible smart device (Android or iOS, not included) to unlock a digital version of the dinosaur and play the fiercely fun game to race various vehicles on land, air and sea. Makes a great gift for dinosaur fans ages 4 years and up."

