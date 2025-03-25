Posted in: Collectibles, Sideshow Collectibles | Tagged: Sideshow Collectibles, witch

Beware the Witch of the Woods Statue from Sideshow Collectibles

Witness the seductive horrors of the Witch of the Woods as Sideshow Collectibles unveils their latest Premium Format figure

This witch stands 23” tall, holding a bloody heart, with cracked skin, surrounded by magical trinkets.

Sideshow Originals draws from witchcraft fables, featuring a devilish caprine and vibrant red hair.

Priced at $655, pre-orders for this intricate statue are live with payment plans available now.

Sideshow Collectible has crafted plenty of iconic statues and figures from a variety of properties over the years. However, they have their own set of Sideshow Original collectibles that are truly works of art. We have seen plenty of these already, like their Pulp Vixen line, which takes aim at heroines from the 50s. If that was not enough, they even have had their stab at horror with Vampire's Lust, Frankenstein's Monster, and their latest release, the Witch in the Woods. Step into twisted tales of witchcraft as Sideshow brings its very own original design to life, inspired by the rich history of witches. Coming in at 23" tall, this Witch of the Woods is ready to seduce her next victim and conjure up some dark magic for your very own collection.

The statue features a beautifully crafted witch who surely walks on the dark side with a bloody heart in her hand, cracked skin, magical trinkets on her belt, and a devilish caprine at her side. Sideshow put tons of incredible detail into this statue, capturing the beauty and horror of these tales of witchcraft. The Sideshow Originals Witch of the Woods is priced at $655, pre-orders are live, and payment plans are offered.

Witch of the Woods Statue Premium Figure – Sideshow Originals

"Bedeviled beauty beckons you from the forest shadows… Can you resist the scintillating sorcery of the Witch of the Woods Premium Format™ Figure? This beguiling new Sideshow Originals beauty will delight pinup and horror aficionados alike – for she hides a sinister secret beneath her enchanting exterior."

"Twisted tales of witchcraft are as ageless as these malevolent, magical practitioners are thought to be. Sideshow's original design draws inspiration from a rich history of fables and occult aesthetics, complete with a classic pointed witch hat sitting atop the figure's vibrant red tresses. And like the toxic toadstools growing from the forest floor, this halting color is as much a natural sign of beauty as it is a warning of danger."

