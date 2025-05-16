Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: doom, McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Toys Unveils DOOM: The Dark Ages Elite Edition Collectible

The first DOOM: The Dark Ages figure has arrived from McFarlane Toys with the McFarlane Elite Edition #1 Doom Slayer

Article Summary McFarlane Toys reveals the first DOOM: The Dark Ages Doom Slayer collectible figure, Elite Edition #1

Highly detailed 7” action figure features 22 points of articulation and premium paint applications

Includes soft goods, alternate hands, display base, and four elite weapons from the new game

Figure comes with Elite Points card for exclusive rewards and is available for pre-order at $59.99

Doom: The Dark Ages is the latest brutal chapter in the legendary Doom franchise, shifting from sci-fi tech to medieval terror. Doom Slayer is back for a new dark fantasy setting that is filled with ancient horrors, twisted castles, and brutal weaponry forged in hellfire. It is time to get your hands bloody in The Dark Ages, and now McFarlane Toys is bringing Doom Slayer back with a new collectible.

Releasing as the very first McFarlane Elite Edition figure, this release will feature high-quality deco, soft goods, accessories, and so much more. Standing 7 inches tall, this DOOM: The Dark Ages figure has 22 points of articulation and features three weapons and a shield. McFarlane has also introduced Elite Points for this line, which can be used to redeem incredible rewards, including one of a kind action figure prototypes. The Dark Ages awaits for $59.99 and the figure is already up for pre-order with an August 2025 release date.

DOOM: The Dark Ages Doom Slayer – McFarlane Elite Edition #1

"With the Slayer imprisoned at the dawn of Dark Ages, the balance between light and shadow teeter on the edge of oblivion. A feared outsider among an imperiled people, he is both weapon and prisoner, his strength bound by the very gods they serve. As an ancient evil lays siege to their world, time runs short, and darkness deepens."

The very first MCFARLANE ELITE EDITION action figure from McFarlane Toys features an incredibly detailed sculpt with premium paint applications

7" scale deluxe action figure is based on his look from the new video game DOOM: The Dark Ages

Includes soft goods faux fur cape, 2 alternate hands, display base and 4 Elite weapons: the Pulveriser, flail, combat shotgun and shield saw

Includes an ELITE POINTS card and a collectible art card. Elite Points can be used to redeem incredible rewards and one of a kind prototypes. Visit McFarlane.com for more details

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!