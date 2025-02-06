Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: Batman, dc comics, McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Toys Unveils New Batman Arkham Asylum 1:3 Replica Cowl

Step into the DC Multiverse with McFarlane Toys as they debut a new set of 1:3 scale replica Batman cowls from around the multiverse

Article Summary Discover McFarlane's new 1:3 scale Batman Arkham Asylum replica cowl, available for pre-order now.

Inspired by the acclaimed 2009 video game, this cowl showcases Batman's iconic elongated ears.

Perfect for fans: this 7" collectible cowl comes with a stand, priced at an affordable $14.99.

Explore the DC Multiverse: collect all McFarlane Toys' DC Direct replica cowls from various Batman worlds.

Released in 2009, Batman: Arkham Asylum was developed by Rocksteady Studios and took the world by storm. The game follows the Dark Knight as he is trapped inside Arkham Asylum, where Joker and Gotham's worst villains have surprisingly taken control. The game featured a more free-flow combat system, with detective mechanics and open-world elements, which would almost become the new standard for future superhero games. The legendary Kevin Conroy and Mark Hamill would also reprise their roles as Batman and Joker from Batman: The Animated Series, making it a real treat for fans.

This was a game that would be one of the best Caped Crusader games to arrive, with multiple sequels arriving after with Arkham City, Arkham Origins, and Arkham Knight. While that game series might be finished, McFarlane Toys is keeping its history alive with a new miniature 1:3 replica cowl from Arkham Asylum. Coming in at 7" tall, these little cowls are nicely crafted, with this version showing off the Dark Knights's unique elongated ears. Batman has had so many iconic suits over the decades, so it is nice to bring them home in a fun new way for only $14.99. Pre-orders are already live, including at McFarlane Toys Store, with an April 2025 release.

Batman (Arkham Asylum) 1:3 Scale Cowl Replica

"When his parents were taken down in front of him, young Bruce Wayne resolved to rid Gotham City of the criminal element that took their lives. He trained extensively to achieve mental and physical perfection, in addition to mastering martial arts, detective techniques, and criminal psychology. Dressing as a bat to prey on criminals' fears, Batman fights crime with the aid of specialized gadgets and vehicles, operating out of his secretive Batcave below Wayne Manor."

1:3 SCALE COWL REPLICA based on the ARKHAM ASYLUM video game.

Stands approximately 7" tall.

Includes display stand.

Collect all McFarlane Toys DC Direct Replica Cowls.

