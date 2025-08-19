Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: McFarlane Toys, Pennywise

McFarlane Toys Unveils New Welcome to Derry Pennywise 6" Statue

Get ready to step back into the haunted town of Derry with a new series featuring Pennywise before the hit novel and film

Article Summary McFarlane Toys releases a new Pennywise 6" statue inspired by HBO Max's Welcome to Derry series.

This limited edition collectible features Bill Skarsgård's iconic Pennywise look and a red balloon.

The Pennywise figure includes a scenic backdrop, base, secret bonus item, and numbered certificate.

Prequel series Welcome to Derry explores Pennywise's origins decades before the IT novels and films.

Pennywise, also known as "It," is the terrifying central antagonist in Stephen King's 1986 horror novel IT. Often appearing in the form of a demonic clown, Pennywise feeds on the fear of kids in Derry, Maine. He strikes every 27 years, returning each time to feast upon the children of the town. Besides the novel, there was a 1990 TV event, followed by the 2017–2019 big screen adaptations, which all brought this entity to life. Pennywise is first encountered by young Georgie Denbrough, who meets a gruesome fate in the sewers. This event sparks a chain reaction that brings together a group of children known as the Losers' Club to battle the evil force.

The Losers' Club faced him once as children, and then again 27 years later as adults, but what about 27 years before? Welcome to Derry is a brand new HBO Max show that will focus on the decades before the death of Georgie. Bill Skarsgård's version of Pennywise will return for this new series, and now McFarlane Toys is bringing him to life with a new Movie Maniacs statue. He is featured in his signature outfit with a red balloon, as well as a display base, backdrop, and a secret bonus item. A numbered certificate of authenticity will also be included with this Welcome to Derry statue, being limited to 5,500 pieces. Collectors can purchase this new Pennywise statue right now from McFarlane Toys Store for $34.99.

"Based on Stephen King's novel IT, the new horror-drama series IT: Welcome to Derry expands the vision established by filmmaker Andy Muschietti in the feature films IT and IT Chapter Two."

PENNYWISE is based on the upcoming series IT: Welcome to Derry.

Incredibly detailed, highly decorated 6" scale figure.

Includes scenic printed back drop and environmental base display.

Includes art card with numbered certificate of authenticity and card holder.

Also includes secret bonus item.

Collect all McFarlane Toys Movie Maniacs figures

