Mezco Gets Bloody with New Art The Clown Terrifier 5 Points Set

The horror of Terrifier comes to life as Art The Clown and The Little Pale Girl are coming to Mezco Toyz ongoing 5 Points line

Article Summary Mezco Toyz unveils a new 5 Points action figure set for Art the Clown and The Little Pale Girl from Terrifier 2

The figures feature five points of articulation and come with weapons, alternate heads, and retro card packaging

Terrifier 2 expands on the original film’s gruesome legacy with supernatural elements and chilling characters

Pre-orders for the Terrifier 5 Points set are available now for $42, shipping in July 2026

Terrifier 2 is the 2022 sequel to the 2016 horror film Terrifier, directed by Damien Leone. The movie follows the sadistic, clown-themed killer Art the Clown, who has returned to terrorize a small town, targeting the teenage girl Suri, unlike the first film, which was essentially a slasher with realistic (though extremely gruesome) violence. Terrifier 2 expands the narrative scope and stakes. This movie takes it from a simple slasher to something more supernatural, incorporating paranormal elements that make Art nearly immortal.

Collectors can now elevate their horror collection with some new bloody fun from Mezco Toyz as Art the Clown is back. A new 5 Points set has arrived, which features Art and the Little Pale Girl, who was the creepy harbinger of doom that was connected to Art's more supernatural presence. Both figures will feature 5 points of articulation, themed Terrifier 2 card back packaging, and include some accessories, such as an Art the Clown figure with weapons and the Pale Girl with a terrifying secondary portrait. Horror fans can let their darker side out in July 2026, and pre-orders for the 5 Points Terrifier Set are already live on Mezco for $42.

5 POINTS Terrifier: Art The Clown and The Little Pale Girl!

"The maniac of Miles County slashes his way into the 5 Points lineup. Art the Clown is here, and he didn't come alone… This horrifying set brings you Art the Clown and The Little Pale Girl, the sinister duo from the Terrifier universe. Art arrives with his notorious chain knives, while The Little Pale Girl features an alternate head portrait complete with attached hair and her eerie tiny top hat, allowing collectors to switch between her unsettling expressions."

"Each Terrifier figure is individually packaged in a retro style blister card, perfect for display. 5 Points are Mezco's upgrade to the articulated action figures of yesteryear. These highly detailed, posable action figures feature some of pop culture's most familiar faces, both old and new."

