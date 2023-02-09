Mezco Reveals Rumble Society Hoodlumz: King of the Block Exclusive Mezco Toyz has revealed a brand new convention exclusive figure is on the way with the Rumble Society Hoodlumz: King of the Block

Mezco Toyz kicks off its latest MezCon event with a brand new and exclusive One:12 Collective figure. Vapor is back with his third release with the Hoodlumz: King of the Block figure. Fans are taken back to the year 1912 as One12 Kid is back with Jackie Vaporoni. This rough and tough figure is packing a punch with a new color, new clothes, and plenty of accessories to have his new Empire grow. The figure even comes with his own crew with Pigeon's Great Grandpigeon and a micro Stinkle Mez-Itz. Jackie comes with five heads, six pairs of hands, hats, glasses, and an assortment of 1912 goodies. Mezco fans should be used to Rumble Society variants at this rate, and this new Vapor is perfect for fans who love the character, love the Rumble Society, or just love Mezco One:12 Collective. This exclusive will not stay long, so Rumble Society fans can snag the King of the Block up right now for $112 here.

Mezco Toyz Puts Jackie Vaporoni into the Spotlight

Crown Island, Rumble City, the year is 1912. Word on the street is after a short stint at Crown Reformatory the One12 Kid is back and ready to reclaim his block. The One:12 Collective Jackie Vaporoni is outfitted in a union suit, braces, work pants, and work boots. The Back Alley Brawler's got style for miles – switch up his look with the included cable knit sweater, bowler hat, and flat cap! Jackie's known for being expressive and comes complete with 5 head portraits with flocked hair and one with a flocked mustache."

"The King of the Block is equipped with all kinds of doodads including a knife, real metal wrench, stickball bat and balls, tobacco can for kick the can, a valise, and more. Vapor rolls with his cronies Pigeon's Great Grandpigeon and a micro Stinkle Mez-Itz that match his look. "

THE ONE:12 COLLECTIVE JACKIE VAPORONI FIGURE FEATURES:

One:12 Collective body with over 30 points of articulation

Five (5) head portraits with flocked hair

Hand painted authentic detailing

Approximately 16cm tall

Twelve (12) interchangeable hands One (1) pair of fists (L&R) Two (2) pairs of posing hands (L&R) One (1) pair of middle finger hands (L&R) Two (2) pairs of holding hands (L&R)



COSTUME:

Bowler hat (removable)

Flat cap (removable)

Cable-knit sweater (removable)

Braces

Union suit

Work pants

Work boots

ACCESSORIES:

One (1) real metal wrench

One (1) micro Stinkle Mez-Itz with flocked mustache and removable bowler cap

One (1) Great-Grandpigeon with bowler hat

One (1) knife

One (1) valise

One (1) chewing tobacco can

One (1) stickball bat

One (1) pair of goggles

One (1) pair of glasses

One (1) washer necklace

Three (3) balls

Three (3) stogies

One (1) One:12 Collective display base with logo

One (1) One:12 Collective adjustable display post

"Each One:12 Collective Rumble Society Jackie Vaporoni figure is packaged in a collector-friendly box, designed with collectors in mind."