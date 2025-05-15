Posted in: Collectibles, Mezco Toyz | Tagged: mezco toyz, rumble society

Mezco Toyz Reveals New One:12 Rumble Society Crab Louie Figure

Doc Nocturnal is in trouble now as The Decapod Gang unleashes the fury of Crab Louie with Mezco Toyz original Rumble Society line

Article Summary Crab Louie joins Mezco Toyz’s Rumble Society One:12 Collective with a striking crustacean-inspired design.

The Decapod Gang enforcer comes complete with unique accessories, including pipes, weapons, and more.

Crab Louie is a Mezco Toyz Exclusive at $116 and is already on the waitlist for eager collectors to join.

The figure expands Rumble Society’s original lore, setting up thrilling battles with Doc Nocturnal and Gomez.

Mezco Toyz's Rumble Society is an original toy line that is bursting with creativity, original storytelling, and distinct characters. A brand new One:12 Collective figure is on the way with the Decapod Gang's deadly enforcer, Crab Louie. As part of the Rumble Society universe, Crab Louie stands out with a crustacean-inspired design that fuses pulp adventure and some sci-fi flair. Whether he is forced to go up against Doc Nocturnal or Gomez himself, this sailor is ready to beat some sense into you.

Crab Louie features a crab head with a removable hat as well as a variety of accessories to enhance his display. This included two pipes with attachable smoke FX, a spy glass, along with a Gaff Hook, Meat Cleaver, and Harpoon, for some deadlier encounters. The Decapod Gang is ready to control the dock in style, and the Rumble Society One:12 Crab Louie is priced at $116. He is a Mezco Toyz Exclusive and is already waitlisted, so join it while you can.

One:12 Collective Rumble Society – The Decapod Gang: Crab Louie

"The sadistic seafaring enforcer of the Decapod Gang, Crab Louie muscles his way into the One:12 Collective!The One:12 Collective Crab Louie figure is ready to work over his next mark in his heavy knit sweater, work trousers with suspenders, sailor cap which magnetically attaches to his head, and sea-worn deckboots. Louie is always ready for violence and he enjoys it!"

"Equipped with the tools of his trade including a collapsible spy glass, gaff hook, meat cleaver, harpoon with a real rope, and more. A low-level dock thug turned ruthless Lieutenant, Louie answers only to the Carbourne Brothers within the Decapod Gang – a crusty crew of scoundrels who run the city's black market with violent tendency and zero mercy. Will Doc Nocturnal be able to dismantle the Crustacean Crime Syndicate, or has the "puny grim reaper" met his match?"

