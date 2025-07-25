Posted in: Collectibles, Mezco Toyz | Tagged: mezco toyz, sdcc

Mezco Toyz SDCC 2025 – Hulk, TMNT and More One:12 Figures Revealed

Mezco Toyz has revealed a new set of One:12 Collectives figures are coming soon as they reveals new figures at SDCC 2025

Article Summary Mezco Toyz unveils new One:12 Collective figures at SDCC 2025, headlined by the Incredible Hulk.

DC franchise expands with The Dark Knight’s Batman and Joker, plus Batman: Year One and Superman with Krypto.

Marvel favorites like Nightcrawler and Sin City’s Marv are joining the One:12 lineup alongside Conan the Barbarian.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles get a live-action 1990 movie set, with the Shredder entering the Mezco One:12 line.

San Diego Comic Con is underway, and that means new collectibles are on the floor and getting revealed. Mezco Toyz has returned this year, and they are hitting the ground running with a massive set of brand new One:12 Collectives figures. Mezco Toyz One:12 Collective line is a premium action figure line known for its highly detailed, 1:12 scale (approximately 6-inch) figures that combine realistic sculpting with tailored fabric outfits. They feature tons of articulation and a wide range of accessories, and they cover characters across all types of media, from DC, Marvel, horror, movies, and even their original concepts with Rubles Society. There was a mix of new releases on display at the Mezco Toyz Booth #3145 at SDCC 2025, starting with the arrival of the Hulk!

Ripped and ready for action, the Incredible Hulk is ready to smash your collection with a top-tier release, and that is just the beginning. Sin City is then getting a new One:12 release with Marv, followed by Superman, who arrives with Krypto from his latest film. The legacy of DC continues with The Dark Knight as Batman and Joker is coming soon, and they are loaded with some incredible details. The fun at SDCC does not end there, as more DC Comics heroes are here like Batman: Year One is getting a release in the future, and he looks straight out of the comic, and he is ready for some detective work.

Mezco is giving collectors quite the catalog to look forward to, as Nightcrawler is also BAMFing into action. Up next is the return of the king as Conan The Barbarian is eating the pits with his new Pit Fighter One:12 Collective figure. If that was not enough, Mezco will be expanding its Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles collection with some villains, as the Shredder is ready to conquer New York in style. However, you'd better make some space in your TMNT collection, as Mezco also revealed that they will be making a whole set of live-action figures from the 1990 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles film. Mickey, Leo, Raph, and Donny are all nicely sculpted, featuring their live-action suits with accessories and expensive head sculpts. Stay tuned for more SDCC 2025 reveals as they come, and information on any of these figures as they arrive for pre-order.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!