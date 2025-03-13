Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: conan the barbarian, mezco toyz

Mezco Toyz Unveils Conan The Barbarian (1982): War Paint Figure

Arnold is back as Conan The Barbarian, as Mezco Toyz unveils their newest One:12 Collective War Paint figure inspired by the 1982 film

Conan the Barbarian (1982), starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, stands as a defining sword-and-sorcery epic that reshaped fantasy cinema. Directed by John Milius, the film chronicles Conan's quest for vengeance against Thulsa Doom, the ruthless cult leader who is responsible for his family's murder. After enduring years of slavery and glorious gladiatorial training, Conan now rises as a formidable warrior to navigate this dangerous world that is filled with sorcery, brutal warriors, and mythical creatures.

Now, Mezco Toyz is giving fans a new stunning One:12 Collective Conan, the Barbarian figure, as the War Paint Editon has arrived. Inspired by the film's iconic battle sequence, our hero is depicted in his fierce camouflage war paint as he is ready to rescue a king's daughter. The figure includes some nice swappable parts, too, like three interchangeable head sculpts with likenesses to Schwarzenegger, as well as swappable hairstyles. Additional accessories include his legendary Atlantean sword with a sheath, a dagger, an amulet, two snakes, and a severed head. The One:12 War Paint Conan is already available for pre-order from Mezco Toyz for $105, and he is set for a release in December 2025.

Conan The Barbarian (1982): War Paint Edition

"Conan and his companions emancipate King Osric's wayward daughter from Thulsa Doom's stronghold in a savagely covert rescue mission, but at what cost…? Straight from the 1982 cult classic, Conan the Barbarian, Conan dons his camouflage war paint in order to save a king's daughter for a hefty ransom. This iconic look from the original Conan the Barbarian film includes 3 head portraits featuring the likeness of Arnold Schwarzenegger with interchangeable hairstyles, allowing for multiple distinct looks from the film."

"Conan comes complete with battle-ready weapons fit for a conqueror, including the Atlantean sword and sheath, and a dagger – both of which can be stored on his belt. Two snakes are included in unique static poses as well as the severed head of one of Thulsa Doom's followers. The film follows Conan, a warrior seeking revenge against the evil wizard Thulsa Doom and his cult, who ruthlessly murdered his parents. Along the way, Conan battles enemies and forms alliances in a brutal, mythical world."

