Mezco Toyz Unveils Rumble Society R.U.M.B.L.R. & Death Adder

Mezco Toyz is back with a new Rumble Society vehicle as the R.U.M.B.L.R. rolls on in along with a new Death Adder One:!2 Collective

Article Summary Mezco Toyz launches the Rumble Society R.U.M.B.L.R., a detailed 1/12 scale battle-ready vehicle.

The R.U.M.B.L.R. boasts opening doors, light features, weapons storage, a winch, and detachable top gun.

Death Adder returns to the Rumble Society line with a new One:12 Collective figure included in the set.

Perfect for any 1/12 scale figures, the R.U.M.B.L.R. is available now for $325, shipping after SDCC 2025.

The R.U.M.B.L.R. from Mezco Toyz is a glorious blend of futuristic grit and is introduced as part of their original Rumble Society line. Witness the arrival of a new type of transportation as the R.U.M.B.L.R. is locked and loaded for battle. This new 1/12 scale vehicle features the best of the best, including opening doors, shock absorbers, working head and tail lights, opening hood, removing all window armor, secret weapons storage, working winch, and detachable top gun. To make things better, Death Adder returns for all the glory with a new One:12 Collective figure as he is ready to join Gomez and the Hazard Squad.

This mechanical monster is nothing less than spectacular and a long-awaited debut for the Mezco Toyz Rumble Society line. A vehicle like this will also work with any other 1/12 scale figures from Mezco Toyz and beyond, including characters like the Punisher, Deadpool, G.I. Joe, Stormtroopers, and so much more. Whether posed for battle or displayed alongside the rest of the Rumble Society, the R.U.M.B.L.R. will take your collection to the next level. Collectors can buy one of these beauties right now exclusively through Mezco Toyz and possibly at SDCC as well for a mighty $325, and it is set to ship after SDCC 2025, so end of July.

Mezco Toyz Rumble Society R.U.M.B.L.R. & Death Adder

"When the mission's gone sideways and the terrain is too hot to hold, the Hazard Squad rolls in heavy with the R.U.M.B.L.R.—the Reinforced Urban Military Battle Land Rig! Built to breach enemy lines and bulldoze through chaos, the R.U.M.B.L.R.—is a battlefield juggernaut armed for full-scale urban warfare. Featuring a functional winch, interior and exterior lights, deployable rocket launcher, working shock absorbers, and much, MUCH more, it's designed to handle any hostile environment."

"Packed with armor, loaded with weapons, and prepped for quick deployment, this tactical titan rolls in with Hazard Squad's own Death Adder, the razor-tongued lieutenant who strikes fast and disappears faster.Whether it's covert ops or scorched-earth tactics, the R.U.M.B.L.R. delivers ground-pounding firepower, which is exactly what the Hazard Squad needs to bring the fight home!"

