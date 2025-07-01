Posted in: Collectibles, Mondo | Tagged: masters of the universe, mondo

Mondo Unveils New 1/6 Masters of the Universe Man-E-Faces Figure

Eternia awaits as a new 1/6 scale figure is on the way from Mondo from their hot Masters of the Universe line with Man-E-Faces

Article Summary Mondo unveils a deluxe 1/6 scale Man-E-Faces figure from Masters of the Universe, packed with features

Includes four head sculpts, offering 12 unique face combinations inspired by toy and comic lore

Comes with two blasters, a mace, and the never-before-seen Squinch mini figure for fans

Timed Edition release—available for only 7 days, priced at $260 exclusively on Mondo’s site

Man-E-Faces is one of the most unique characters in the Masters of the Universe universe. First introduced in the original 1980s toy line, Man-E-Faces has the ability to rotate his head to switch between three identities: a human, a monster, and a robot. This type of action feature made him one of the most creative action figures of the MOTU line. In the lore, Man-E-Faces is an actor who was cursed, allowing him to use them as powerful tools in battle. As a heroic warrior of Eternia, he makes a powerful ally for He-Man as he easily adapts to different combat situations.

Mondo now brings this legendary warrior to life for their impressive 1/6 scale Masters of the Universe collection. This figure features four head sculpts, all with their own sculpt, so that's 12 different sculpts to switch between. He will also feature two blasters, a mace, an unmasked sculpt, and a Squinch mini figure. The Masters of the Universe Man-E-Faces 1/6 figure is priced at $260. He will be a Timed Edition release, so it will only be available for 7 days on Mondo today at 12 PM EST.

Masters of the Universe: Man-E-Faces 1/6 Figure – Timed Edition

"Drawing inspiration from the entire history of MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE™, our definitive Man-E-Faces 1/6 Scale Figure features over 130 sculpted components, including swappable hands, heads and weapons. All 3 Man-E-Faces portraits includes 4 unique faces (12 faces total!), with sources ranging from the classic mini comics to original Mark Taylor concepts never before seen in figure form. But that's not all…"

"Available for 7 days only, this deluxe Man-E-Faces – Timed Edition reveals the character's human origins with an exclusive Perkaedo portrait… plus the Widget look-out Squinch!"

Product Includes:

Man-E-Faces Figure

Helmetless Portrait

Regular 4-Sided Portrait

Lizard 4-Sided Portrait

Robot 4-Sided Portrait

Small Blaster

Large Blaster

Mace

Squinch Mini Figure

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!