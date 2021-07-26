Mortal Kombat Kintaro Pre-Orders Arrive from Storm Collectibles

Shao Khan will do anything to win the Mortal Kombat and the means unleashing a new fighter into the tournament. Storm Collectibles has unveiled their newest Mortal Kombat 1/12 scale figure from their incredible line of fighters. Another member of the Shokan race is here as Kintaro joins Goro and Sheeva alongside Shao Kahn as his personal bodyguard. This deadly monster is ready to turn your Mortal Kombat collection red with this massive and highly detailed figure. Kintaro comes with three head sculpts, 4 pairs of hands, and a nice assortment of damage effects. These damage effects include a fireball, 7 bloody effects, and the figure will come with 2 Sub-Zero Iced Arms.

I always appreciate how Storm Collectibles included extra Mortal Kombat accessories in their figure releases. This not only adds to Kintaro, but it changes up old figures you have, allowing fans to create iconic Fatalities for their displays. The Mortal Kombat VS Series Kintaro 1/12 Scale Figure from Storm Collectible is priced at $129.99. The bloody fighter is set to release in December 2021, and pre-orders are live and located here.

"World First Preorder for Kintaro: San Diego Comic Con @home 2021. Like Goro and Sheeva, KINTARO is of the four-armed Shokan race. Unlike his aristocratic comrades, however, he is lower-class Tigrar lineage. As is customary when recruiting Shokan and Centaur into Shao Kahn's service, one of each race must face each other in bloody kombat. Kintaro killed his opponent and, in an unprecedented act of bravado, roared for more Centaur blood. Centaurs leapt furiously into the ring to their demise. This savagery led Shao Kahn to appoint Kintaro his personal bodyguard."

Feature:

3 x Interchanging Head-Sculpts

4 x Interchanging Pairs of Hand

1 x Fire Ball

2 x SubZero's Iced Arm

7 x Damaged Effect