Mothra Rises As Mondo Reveals New Godzilla: Tokyo S.O.S Statue

Mondo has opened up pre-orders for their new and upcoming Godzilla: Tokyo S.O.S. statue featuring the beautiful and deadly Mothra. This Kaiju has been depicted as friend and foe, and Mondo captures this beast with their newest 16" tall statue. Mothra is placed on a display base with her colorful wings spread out as she sits above an egg placed below her. Mondo is offering two versions of this statue, with the limited edition coming in at a very small production size of 300 pieces. This version of Mother will be able to show off different versions of the eggs with regular and hatching. The Mondo Godzilla: Tokyo S.O.S Mothra Statue is priced at $375, with the Limited Edition version coming in at $395. The Godzilla kanji returns to the human world once again in November 2021, with pre-orders already live and located here.

"Godzilla: Tokyo S.O.S. – Mothra Limited Edition Statue – One of the world's most iconic kaiju, Mothra, is here as a premium scale statue! Throughout the years, Mothra has battled it out with Godzilla and many other giant sized threats. But her battle in the intense GODZILLA: TOKYO SOS film is one of her most impressive and heartbreaking battles to date! Represented here is Mothra as she appeared in the film, perched over her egg and ready to defend the planet once again. Sculpted by Matt Black, designed by Ian MacDonald, painted by Hector Arce, and with packaging illustration by Tom Whalen, the Mothra Tokyo SOS Limited Edition Premium Scale Statue comes with two swappable eggs: one with the Mothra's twin Larva hatching and one egg without the larva. This Premium Scale Statue stands at 16 inches tall and with a wingspan of 19 inches wide!"

Posted in: Collectibles, Mondo | Tagged: godzilla, mondo, Mothra