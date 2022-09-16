Disney's Pinocchio & Jiminy Cricket Get Animated with Hot Toys

Pinocchio is back in the news once again as the new live-action movie debuted on Disney+ this past week. Many fans are not happy, which is fine, and that is why the classics still exist. Luckily, if you need a break from all the live-action Disney drama, then Hot Toys has an announcement for you. Disney's Pinocchio & Jiminy Cricket are back once again and in their animated designs as they join Hot Toys Cosbaby line. Both of these classic characters are back in their iconic outfits, with Pinocchio featuring his romper and Jiminy Cricket in his top hot and tuxedo. Pinocchio will have a rotating head and Jiminy size quite well with this lovable wooden boy. If you love this classic Disney tale, then this Hot Toys Cosbaby set is for you. The Cosbaby line is a very hot overseas item, but they can usually be found right here.

"When you wish upon a star, Makes no difference who you are. To become a real boy, Pinocchio the wooden puppet must show that he is brave, truthful, and unselfish. He must also be able to tell right from wrong and act accordingly. And to give Pinocchio a helping hand, the Blue Fairy turns to Jiminy Cricket and appoints him as Pinocchio's conscience."

"Inspired by the characters and their remarkable looks from Pinocchio the animated movie debuted in 1940, Hot Toys warmly presents a new Cosbaby set features Pinocchio & Jiminy Cricket to take fans back to the emotional and magical adventure. Collectibles measures approximately 4 – 10cm; and Pinocchio Cosbaby features rotatable head design. Our confident wooden pal has dressed up in his iconic outfit includes a bowtie, romper short, hat and of course his long nose; standing next to him is Jiminy Cricket wearing a top hat and tuxedo coat, carrying an umbrella. Reserve the adorable cosbaby set for your classic Disney collection."