Funko Debuts Final Star Wars Bounty Hunter Deluxe Pop with Darth Vader

For this week's Star Wars Bring Home the Bounty event, Funko has revealed the final Pop for their Bounty Hunter Collection. This series of Deluxe Pops are set as GameStop exclusives with 7 Pops in total that have the ability to connect and create a nice scene from Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back. The scene in question is the introduction to the iconic bounty hunters that the Empire hires to track down a certain band of rebels. All of your favorite Star Wars bounty hunters are here with 4-LOM, Zuckuss, Dengar, Bossk, IG-88, Boba Fett, and with the final member being the Dark Lord himself, Darth Vader.

"Coming Soon: Pop! STAR WARS™ – Bounty Hunter Collection: Deluxe Darth Vader™ (GameStop Exclusive). Pre-order the last of seven deluxe bobbleheads that all connect together to create an amazing piece! #BringHomeTheBounty

These whole sets of connecting Deluxe Pop Vinyl sets from Funko have been very well done. We have already received two waves of Marvel connecting Pops for The Avengers as well as Star Wars Battle of Hoth, and now there is a new Harry Potter Diagon Alley wave. This iconic scene from Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back features the best of the best and while Darth Vader seems like an odd choice; it only completes the scene from the film. All of these Pops are very well done, and I am very curious how the final connected piece will look like when finally united and displayed. Each of these GameStop exclusive Star Wars Bounty Hunter Collection is priced at $19.99, and they can be found here. Boba Fett, 4-LOM, and Zuckuss are currently sold out, but it is possible to find them in GameStop stores as well. With this wave finally being complete, I wonder if Funko will release a new connecting Star Wars set, if they do what do you want to see next? Maybe Star Wars: Rebels?