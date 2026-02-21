Posted in: Collectibles, NECA | Tagged: NECA, teenage mutant ninja turtles

NECA Announces New TMNT x Usagi Yojimbo Leonardo Figure

Get ready to expand your turtle collection as NECA debuts their new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles x Usagi Yojimbo figure

Article Summary NECA unveils TMNT x Usagi Yojimbo Leonardo 7” figure inspired by classic comic crossovers

Leonardo’s figure features comic-accurate details, extra hands, heads, katanas, and a ninja strata

Each TMNT character will get an Ultimate edition figure with signature weapons and unique packaging

Pre-orders open soon; expect a 2026 release date with each figure priced around $40

Created by Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles debuted in 1984 as a gritty black-and-white comic. Alongside the turtles, Stan Sakai's Usagi Yojimbo launched the same year, following the adventures of Miyamoto Usagi, a masterless samurai rabbit in feudal Japan. Since both are talking animals following the way of the samurai, a crossover was inevitable. These team-ups typically happens through dimensional travel, with the Turtles meeting Miyamoto Usagi in his Edo-period-inspired world. Despite the tonal differences, both worlds and characters blend naturally, making Usagi a part of the team. NECA is now capturing the action of these heroes with a new set of TMNT x Usagi Yojimbo 7" scale figures.

Leonardo's disciplined leadership aligned closely with Usagi's bushidō code, and he is the perfect character to start the line. Each TMNT figure is based on the work of Stan Sakai, capturing their details right off the comic pages. Leonardo will have a slice comic book deco and will come with two different head sculpts, a variety of extra hands, a ninja strata, and his signature katanas. Each figure will get its own window-boxed packaging, with a toy photograph on the back. Pre-orders are not live just yet, but fans can expect a 2026 release with a price around $40.

NECA – Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles x Usagi Yojimbo

"Celebrate over 40 years of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles comics and Usagi Yojimbo! Based on the work of legendary artist Stan Sakai and produced in collaboration with Dogu Publishing, NECA presents new TMNT Ultimate action figures featuring all-new sculpts and authentic, stylized comic book deco. Each 7-inch scale figure includes interchangeable heads and hands and their signature weapons."

Ultimate Donatello with bo staff

Ultimate Leonardo with katanas

Ultimate Michelangelo with nunchucks

Ultimate Raphael with twin sai

"Each figure sold separately in individually packaged in collector-friendly window box packaging with opening front flap."

