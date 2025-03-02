Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: jaws, NECA

NECA Celebrates the 50th Anniversary of Jaws with The Game of Jaws

NECA is back with a new selection of impressive collectibles including the return to 1975 as Bruce is back with The Game of Jaws!

Article Summary NECA unveils The Game of Jaws to celebrate the iconic film's 50th anniversary.

Experience the thrill with a modern update of the classic 1975 game.

Remove 16 items from Bruce's mouth without triggering his powerful jaw.

Pair it with Jaws action figures; it's perfect for collectors and fans alike.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the thriller thriller that revolutionized modern cinema, Jaws. Directed by Steven Spielberg, Jaws takes viewers to the small resort town of Amity Island as newcomer Police Chief Martin Brody takes on his new role. However, it is about to be a bloody summer as a series of brutal shark attacks arrive and threaten the town. It is now up to the police chief, the marine biologist Matt Hooper, and the bruiting yet seasoned shark hunter Quint to hunt down this man-eating great white shark. The film masterfully builds suspense with the music, especially its signature track from John Williams, and the deadly mechanical shark known as Bruce haunted generations from getting into the water.

NECA Is now celebrating the 50th anniversary of this deadly tale with a new series of collectibles, including the arrival of The Game of Jaws. A modern update to the classic 1975 game has arrived, as players must snatch up 16 items from the shark's mouth. From fish bones, a ship wheel, a fire extinguisher, an anchor, and so much more, you'll want a steady hand before his jaw bites down. This figure will also pair well with the NECA Jaws action figures, with Bruce measuring 15" long and is highly detailed and ready for his next snack. Be on the lookout for more Jaws 50th anniversary figures as well with Chief Body, marine biologist Hopper, and shark hunter Quint. The Game of Jaws is priced at $64.99 and is set for a May 2025 release.

NECA – Jaws 50th Anniversary The Game of Jaws

"The Game of Jaws returns! Celebrate the 50th anniversary of Jaws with a modern update to the classic 1975 game. Featuring state-of-the-art, detailed sculpting and paint applications, the infamous shark spans 15 inches in length and looks just like its movie counterpart."

"Get all the items out of the shark's belly before the jaws snap down on the spear! Be sure to have a steady hand and not get too close to those deadly teeth! Includes over 15 different accessories to fish out of the beast's belly, including an anchor, a boot, fish bones, a skull, a tire, a lantern, glove, and more. Fun for the whole family to enjoy! Some assembly required."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!