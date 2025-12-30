Posted in: Collectibles, NECA | Tagged: happy death day, NECA

NECA Debuts Happy Death Day 8" Babyface Killer Clothed Figure

Get ready to add some new age horror to your collection as NECA debuts new 8” clothed figure with Blumhouse's Happy Death Day

Figure features full articulation, tailored fabric clothes, and a collector-friendly window box.

Includes interchangeable masks, heads, hands, weapons, and signature birthday cupcake accessories.

Now available for pre-order for $37.99, with an expected Happy Death Day figure release in Q4 2026.

The Babyface Killer is one of the more modern horror slasher figures to arrive in modern cinema, thanks to the Happy Death Day series. Hidden behind a disturbingly cheerful baby-faced mask modeled after Bayfield University's mascot, the killer stalks college student Tree Gelbman on her birthday. However, she is murdering her again and again as she relives the same day, until she finds a way to stop this killer. What makes the Babyface Killer unique isn't just the unsettling design, but the way the character functions within the Happy Death Day time-loop narrative. Each reset transforms the killer from a simple threat into a moving puzzle, pushing Tree to grow, adapt, and confront both the mystery and her own flaws.

The Babyface Killer is ready to strike again as NECA debuts its newest clothed figure from Happy Death Day. Standing at an 8-inch scale with full articulation, the figure features tailored fabric clothing inspired by classic toy lines. The killer will come with a wide range of accessories, including interchangeable masks and heads, multiple hands, weapons, and even birthday cupcakes. NECA has the Babyface Killer packaged in a collector-friendly window box, and this new Happy Death Day figure is now up for pre-order for $37.99, with a Q4 2026 release.

Happy Death Day – Babyface Killer 8" Scale Clothed Figure

"Relive a modern horror classic over and over again…on your shelf! From Blumhouse's Happy Death Day and the sequel, NECA presents this retro-style clothed action figure of the Bayfield Babyface Killer. Don't let that face (or name) fool you! There's nothing cute or innocent about this ruthless killer. Dressed in tailored fabric clothing inspired by vintage toy lines, this fully articulated, 8-inch scale figure includes interchangeable masks, heads, hands, kitchen knives, baseball bat, sledgehammer, birthday cupcakes, and pistol. Comes in collector-friendly window box packaging."

