NECA Finally Reveals TMNT: Return to New York Mirage Studios 4-Pack

After months of anticipation, NECA has finally revealed their long-awaited Mirage TMNT 4-Pack capturing the turtles right from the comics

NECA has plenty of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (TMNT) lines out there with animated, live-action, and comic. The Mirage Studios comic line is fairly new, and we have really only seen villains that have been introduced for the line. However, fans saw their first glimpse at the half-shelled heroes at San Diego Comic Con in 2022, showing off all four Mirage inspired turtles! It was a mystery on when or how these figures would arrive, and we finally have our answer! Collectors have been slowly finding these mighty turtles in a 4-Pack set in Target Stores over the past weeks.

While not being a part of Target's ongoing Geek Out Event, NECA has dropped this set and much more TMNT figures to help show some turtle love for the upcoming animated TMNT: Mutant Mayhem film. It is turtle-mania at Target, and this set is a holy grail as it includes four turtles (with red bandanas), signature weapons, themed goodies, and a comic book deco. The packaging even features Eastman & Laird's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles artwork, making it an excellent display piece as well. This set will put you back $150, and Target had them in stock online (here), but they can also be found in-stores now. Good Luck!

NECA Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Mirage 4-Pack

"Based on the "Return to New York" storyline in Eastman & Laird's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles comic books from Mirage Studios! These 7" scale action figures feature all new sculpts and are fully articulated for great ninja poses. Leonardo, Raphael, Michelangelo, and Donatello are loaded with accessories including cloak, bo staff, sais, nunchucks, swords, ninja stars, interchangeable bandaged arm, extra hands for each, and extra mask ties! Comes in special comic-book themed window box packaging with amazing new artwork by Kevin Eastman."

