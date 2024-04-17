Posted in: Collectibles, Mondo | Tagged: Batman, dc comics, mondo

Batman: The Animated Series Joker Embraces the Noir with Mondo

Mondo has unveiled a new set of 1/6 scale figures that are releasing as Big Bad Toy Store exclusives from Batman: The Animated Series

Article Summary Mondo releases exclusive Batman: TAS Joker 1/6 scale Noir figures at Big Bad Toy Store.

Limited edition Joker figure with 30 points of articulation, priced at $219.99 for June 2024 release.

Includes five swappable heads and accessories like bombs, playing cards, and laughing fish.

Noir-inspired design adds a classic detective element to Batman collections, with only 1,000 pieces.

The madness of the Joker has returned to Mondo as a new set of noir-inspired 1/6 scale figures from Batman: The Animated Series have arrived. Mondo is adding a little dash of black and white to your Batman collection with some exclusive new figures that can only be found at Big Bad Toy Store. Batman had better watch out as the Joker is loose once again, with a new figure ready to create some new chaos throughout Gotham City. Coming in at 12" tall, Joker will have roughly 30 points of articulation, will be limited to only 1,000 pieces, and is packed with plenty of accessories. A total of five swappable heads will be included, featuring some classic and iconic designs seen in Batman: The Animated Series. The Clown Prince of Crime will also come with two bombs, dynamite, playing cards, and two laughing fish. The new black and white deco will really help as some classic detective noir elements to your Batman collection. DC Comics fans will be able to find Joker priced at $219.99 in June 2024, and pre-orders are already live.

Batman: The Animated Series The Joker (Noir Ver.) 1/6

"Based on the seminal Batman: The Animated Series, The Joker 1/6 scale figure stays true to the animated classic- sculpted to match the iconic style of the show, and with a paint scheme evoking the bold, graphic look of an animated cell. Featuring approximately 30 points of articulation, multiple switch-out hands, heads, accessories, and a figure stand, The Joker comes fully equipped to keep Gotham, and your collection, in chaos!"

Product Features

12 inches (30.48cm)

Made of plastic

Approximately 30 points of articulation

True to the animated classic

Noir paint scheme

BBTS Exclusive

Limited edition of 1,000 pieces

Box Contents

The Joker figure

5 Head sculpts

Interchangeable hands

2 Laughing fish

Joker bomb

Joker dynamite

Classic bomb

Pick

Joker cards

Figure stand

